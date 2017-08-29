Maine State Police Log Week of Aug. 31 August 29, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police is investigating a camp burglary on Middle Lead Mountain Pond in Township 28 that was reported Friday. “Forced entry was made into the camp and full gas cans, alcoholic beverages, pots and pans, along with tools, were taken,” said Cpl. Chris Smith. “The incident occurred over the winter. Investigation continues.” Theft Trooper Josh Lander is investigating a theft of lottery tickets and a float from a vehicle parked in Sullivan Aug. 22. Trooper Owen Reed is investigating a possible theft of a kayak from a dock in Brooklin. The kayak was not tied up and may have blown into the water, Reed said. Arrests Smith arrested Maynard Hardison, 28, of Sullivan on charges of felony theft and violating conditions of his release Aug. 24. Hardison tried to flee when he saw Smith, but the officer challenged Hardison with his police dog, Winger. “He subsequently submitted to arrest, as he did not want to get bitten,” Smith said. Summonses Trooper Gavin Endre summoned Sarah King, 29, of Ellsworth on a charge of operating after suspension Friday in Surry. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth AmericanNews Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at josborn@ellsworthamerican.com or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Maine State Police Log Week of Aug. 31 - August 29, 2017 Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Aug. 31 - August 29, 2017 Blue Hill auctions off tax-acquired property - August 28, 2017