Maine State Police Log Week of Aug. 31

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police is investigating a camp burglary on Middle Lead Mountain Pond in Township 28 that was reported Friday.

“Forced entry was made into the camp and full gas cans, alcoholic beverages, pots and pans, along with tools, were taken,” said Cpl. Chris Smith. “The incident occurred over the winter. Investigation continues.”

Theft

Trooper Josh Lander is investigating a theft of lottery tickets and a float from a vehicle parked in Sullivan Aug. 22.

Trooper Owen Reed is investigating a possible theft of a kayak from a dock in Brooklin. The kayak was not tied up and may have blown into the water, Reed said.

Arrests

Smith arrested Maynard Hardison, 28, of Sullivan on charges of felony theft and violating conditions of his release Aug. 24.

Hardison tried to flee when he saw Smith, but the officer challenged Hardison with his police dog, Winger.

“He subsequently submitted to arrest, as he did not want to get bitten,” Smith said.

Summonses

Trooper Gavin Endre summoned Sarah King, 29, of Ellsworth on a charge of operating after suspension Friday in Surry.