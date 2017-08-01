Maine State Police Log Week of Aug. 3

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police charged several motorists with impaired driving recently, including one whose keys were taken from him by a concerned citizen.

Police said the citizen had noticed a motorist operating erratically before the operator pulled over to the side of Route 1A in Milbridge July 19. The concerned motorist took the man’s car keys while waiting for police to arrive.

Trooper Jeffrey Taylor arrested Jacob Lovejoy, 35, of Columbia on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, operating after habitual offender revocation and violating conditions of release.

Trooper Travis Chapman and the Milbridge Police Department assisted.

A complaint about a vehicle operating erratically led to another arrest.

Trooper Gavin Endre stopped the vehicle in the Home Depot parking lot July 26.

After an investigation, Endre arrested Stephen White, 48, of Southwest Harbor on a charge of OUI (drugs).

A report of a truck off the roadway in Sullivan July 25 led to charges for a Hancock woman.

Trooper Gavin Endre arrested Nina Wallace, 33, on a charge of OUI. Trooper David Barnard assisted.

Troopers made additional OUI arrests farther Downeast, including in the towns of Pembroke, Lubec and Whitneyville.

Thefts

Chapman is investigating a theft of 38 chickens from an Otis farm. The chickens were stolen from the farm over a period of several weeks.

Barnard is investigating a theft of a weed whacker and related tools, which were taken from the back of a truck in Blue Hill July 27.

A handgun was taken from a Lamoine vehicle July 26. Trooper Owen Reed is investigating.

Accidents

Chapman handled a motorcycle accident in Orland Friday.

The operator fell off the bike when he swerved to avoid an animal, police said. An ambulance treated the motorcyclist at the scene for minor cuts and bruises.

Summons

Trooper Dana Austin summoned Rachelle Potter, 41, of Hancock on a charge of operating after suspension July 24 in Hancock.

Speeding

Chapman stopped a motorist who was traveling 91 mph in a 45 mph zone on Blackwoods Road in Franklin July 29.

The trooper summoned Lillian Gray, 26, of Addison on a charge of criminal speeding.