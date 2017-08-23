Maine State Police Log Week of Aug. 24

ELLSWORTH — On Aug. 18, Trooper Jeff Taylor responded to a vehicle fire on the Cross Road in Hancock shortly before 5 a.m.

As a result of Taylor’s investigation, 40-year-old Micky Popovich of Seattle was arrested, charged with operating under the influence and taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Break-ins and a theft

On Aug. 15, Trooper Josh Lander responded to a trespassing complaint in Otis. The basement of a building was “entered by an unknown individual without permission,” police said, though nothing was reported stolen.

The next day, Lander responded to a theft complaint at a camp in Township 40, which is located northeast of Great Pond and is where most of Nicatous Lake is located. A kayak and tents were reported stolen.

Also on Aug. 16, Lander responded to a trespassing complaint in Eastbrook where a seasonal camp “had been entered but nothing was reported stolen.”

Summonses

Devan Carr, 22, of Bucksport, operating after suspension on Aug. 17 in Castine.

Jason Carney, 34, of Eastbrook, operating after suspension on Route 1 in Hancock on Aug. 19.