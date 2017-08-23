Maine State Police Log Week of Aug. 24 August 23, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — On Aug. 18, Trooper Jeff Taylor responded to a vehicle fire on the Cross Road in Hancock shortly before 5 a.m. As a result of Taylor’s investigation, 40-year-old Micky Popovich of Seattle was arrested, charged with operating under the influence and taken to the Hancock County Jail. Break-ins and a theft On Aug. 15, Trooper Josh Lander responded to a trespassing complaint in Otis. The basement of a building was “entered by an unknown individual without permission,” police said, though nothing was reported stolen. The next day, Lander responded to a theft complaint at a camp in Township 40, which is located northeast of Great Pond and is where most of Nicatous Lake is located. A kayak and tents were reported stolen. Also on Aug. 16, Lander responded to a trespassing complaint in Eastbrook where a seasonal camp “had been entered but nothing was reported stolen.” Summonses Devan Carr, 22, of Bucksport, operating after suspension on Aug. 17 in Castine. Jason Carney, 34, of Eastbrook, operating after suspension on Route 1 in Hancock on Aug. 19. Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American,Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Speaker says Trump era is “utterly unique” in history - August 23, 2017 Friends & Family Market sold, new owners set to start Aug. 30 - August 23, 2017 Ellsworth Police Log Week of Aug. 24 - August 23, 2017