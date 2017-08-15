Maine State Police Cpl. Chris Smith and his police dog Winger negotiate an obstacle in an agility course during the annual Iron Dog Canine Team Competition held at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. Smith and Winger won the patrol segment of the competition, which also included a detection segment. “Part of the competition was for the team (handler and canine) to complete all of the obstacles together,” Smith said. KATY ENGLAND PHOTO Maine State Police Log Week of Aug. 17 August 15, 2017 on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police charged a Tremont man who allegedly smashed the windshield of a vehicle Aug. 6. Trooper David Barnard and Trooper Gavin Endre responded to an incident involving a car blocking a driveway in Tremont. “While the male was walking away from his vehicle, he jumped out in front of a car,” police said. “When the car stopped, the male smashed the windshield out of the vehicle.” Police charged Donald Murphy, 51, of Tremont with criminal mischief, attaching false plates and operating after suspension. Theft Trooper Owen Reed is investigating a theft of prescription drugs from an unlocked vehicle in Penobscot Aug. 10.