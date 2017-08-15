Maine State Police Log Week of Aug. 17

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police charged a Tremont man who allegedly smashed the windshield of a vehicle Aug. 6.

Trooper David Barnard and Trooper Gavin Endre responded to an incident involving a car blocking a driveway in Tremont.

“While the male was walking away from his vehicle, he jumped out in front of a car,” police said. “When the car stopped, the male smashed the windshield out of the vehicle.”

Police charged Donald Murphy, 51, of Tremont with criminal mischief, attaching false plates and operating after suspension.

Theft

Trooper Owen Reed is investigating a theft of prescription drugs from an unlocked vehicle in Penobscot Aug. 10.