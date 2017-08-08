Maine State Police Log Week of Aug. 10 August 8, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — A complaint about windows being opened at an Otis residence Aug. 1 turned out to be a burglary, the Maine State Police reported. The homeowner discovered items missing after making an initial report to police about finding open windows, police said. Cpl. Chris Smith is investigating. Arrests Trooper Owen Reed arrested Brett Ingraham, 20, of Brooklin on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant Aug. 3 Summonses Reed summoned Noah Wallace, 26, of Penobscot on a charge of operating after suspension in Castine Aug. 3. Trooper Dana Austin summoned Kevin Wiseman, 31, of Franklin on a charge of operating after suspension on Route 1 in Hancock Aug. 3. Austin summoned Jamie Mazzola, 44, of Franklin on a charge of operating after suspension Aug. 3 in Franklin. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth AmericanNews Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) New horticulture group has ambitious plans - August 8, 2017 Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Aug. 10 - August 8, 2017 Maine State Police Log Week of Aug. 10 - August 8, 2017