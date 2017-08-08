Maine State Police Log Week of Aug. 10

ELLSWORTH — A complaint about windows being opened at an Otis residence Aug. 1 turned out to be a burglary, the Maine State Police reported.

The homeowner discovered items missing after making an initial report to police about finding open windows, police said.

Cpl. Chris Smith is investigating.

Arrests

Trooper Owen Reed arrested Brett Ingraham, 20, of Brooklin on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant Aug. 3

Summonses

Reed summoned Noah Wallace, 26, of Penobscot on a charge of operating after suspension in Castine Aug. 3.

Trooper Dana Austin summoned Kevin Wiseman, 31, of Franklin on a charge of operating after suspension on Route 1 in Hancock Aug. 3.

Austin summoned Jamie Mazzola, 44, of Franklin on a charge of operating after suspension Aug. 3 in Franklin.