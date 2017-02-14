Maine State Police Log Feb. 16 February 14, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police is investigating a case involving a stolen dirt bike in Sullivan. The theft was reported Feb. 8 to Trooper Gavin Endre. Summonses Trooper David Barnard summoned Stafford Venema, 26, of Ellsworth on a charge of operating after suspension Feb. 9 on Route 1A in Dedham. Barnard stopped Venema for allegedly speeding. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Maine State Police Log Feb. 16 - February 14, 2017 Eastbrook woman forging fiction writing career - February 14, 2017 Love potions inspire herbalist’s new book - February 10, 2017