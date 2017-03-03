Jury convicts license-less driver from Lamoine who cites Constitution, Magna Carta, Obama

ELLSWORTH — A Lamoine man representing himself in a driving infraction case failed to convince a jury of his argument that he couldn’t be convicted of operating after suspension because he hasn’t had a driver’s license in 10 years.

After a morning-long trial March 1 in Hancock County Superior Court, a jury of eight men and four women found Neal Salsbury guilty of operating after suspension, operating without a license and failure to display vehicle registration.

The trial was punctuated with Justice Bruce Mallonee warning Salsbury to focus questions and testimony on the incident in question, which occurred on May 10, 2016, in Trenton.

Deputy District Attorney Toff Toffolon called one witness, Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross.

Gross testified that he saw Salsbury driving a van with homemade license plates from Lamoine into Trenton. Gross knew from prior interactions with Salsbury that his right to operate a motor vehicle had been suspended.

During cross-examination, Salsbury questioned Gross about numerous matters, including what his jurisdiction entailed, whether Sheriff Scott Kane could fire Gross and whether Gross had filled out an application for his law enforcement position.

Gross said he did not fill out an application but did send the department his resume.

“Do you believe in this Constitution?” Salsbury asked Gross, holding a copy of the Maine Constitution.

Toffolon objected several times during the trial as Salsbury’s questioning of Deputy Gross wandered from the incident in question.

Mallonee told Salsbury, “If you have any questions to ask him about the offense that brings us here today, you may do so. Otherwise your cross-examination will be terminated.”

Mid-morning, Salsbury, 65, took the stand in his defense.

“I don’t have a license,” Salsbury told the jury. “In a couple of weeks, it will be 10 years since I’ve had a license. As a man you don’t need a license to go from point A to point B.”

At one point, Salsbury said to the jury, “What I’ve got is a grammar manual from Chicago.”

Mallonee continued to warn Salsbury that his testimony would be terminated if he didn’t stay on topic.

The last warning was followed by Salsbury beginning to tell the jury something about “corporations.”

Mallonee interrupted. “You’re testimony is now concluded.”

Salsbury had intended to present two witnesses, but the judge would not allow it.

For one, the deadline had passed for notifying the court about which witnesses would be presented.

The other issue was that Salsbury could not tell the judge when questioned what his two witnesses would say during their testimony.

“People are allowed to testify when they have something to contribute to the nature of the case,” Mallonee said. “…I’m not going to allow them to testify if you are unable to provide me with the information they have available to them relevant to the case.”

“So you’re going to tamper with my witness,” Salsbury said.

“Can you explain to them that I’m a man and not a fiction?” Salsbury asked the judge.

“No,” the judge replied.

Mallonee limited closing arguments to seven minutes each.

In Toffolon’s closing remarks, he referred to a statement Salsbury made that he doesn’t need a license and that he can’t be charged with operating after suspension if he doesn’t have one.

Even if you don’t have a license, your right to operate a motor vehicle can be suspended, Toffolon explained to the jury.

Salsbury in his closing remarks told the jury that they heard in evidence that driving is a privilege.

“I totally agree it’s a privilege,” Salsbury said. “In 10 years I haven’t had any accidents, haven’t hurt anybody.”

“Travel is so fundamental it goes back before the Magna Carta,” Salsbury said.

Salsbury quoted former President Barack Obama, “We should be thankful our forefathers gave us a self-governing nation.”

Mallonee ordered Salsbury to pay a $250 fine for each offense.