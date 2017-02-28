Incident at traffic light leads to chase, charges

ELLSWORTH — A woman from Mount Desert Island is facing charges this week after she allegedly led police on a chase from Ellsworth to the island after an incident that began at a traffic light.

Ellsworth police found “some sort of disagreement” between two vehicles at the lower light on Main Street late on the night of Feb. 23.

Sgt. Chad Wilmot reported that a passenger in the first car motioned for him to come over, which Wilmot did. Wilmot began talking with another passenger who was outside of the vehicle, only to have the second vehicle pull between that passenger and the first vehicle, “nearly striking the male.”

That second vehicle, which police later determined was driven by 46-year-old Julie Romer of Mount Desert, “fled the scene” and a pursuit ensued. Wilmot attempted to stop her on High Street in Ellsworth, but she did not pull over.

The pursuit continued onto the island, where Ellsworth officers discontinued their attempts to stop Romer and Bar Harbor police took over.

“They chased the vehicle until they were able to stop it and remove the operator,” Wilmot reported.

Romer was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for an evaluation, according to police. In Ellsworth, she was charged with eluding an officer and violating a condition of her release (that she not commit a criminal act).