Homicide suspects held as fugitives from justice

ELLSWORTH — The Maine attorney general authorized murder charges last week against a New York man and woman in connection with the death of a woman found along a roadway in Cherryfield.

The body of Sally Shaw, 57, was found by a motorist on Route 193 in the early morning of July 19, the Maine State Police said.

On July 26, New York City police arrested Carine Reeves, 37, and Quaneysha Greeley, 19, formerly of Lewiston, according to Maine State Police spokesman Steve McCausland.

After making initial appearances in Queens Criminal Court July 26, the pair are being held without bail on fugitive from justice charges.

Both will be charged with murder once they are brought to Maine, McCausland said. However, both suspects have refused to waive extradition.

The Queens County, N.Y. district attorney is handling matters in New York.

“My understanding is that the Maine Attorney General’s Office is working on a governor’s warrant on both defendants,” said Queens County spokesman Kevin Ryan.

Maine Attorney General’s Office spokesman Timothy Feeley said the process can take 30 to 90 days.

Reeves will not be extradited to Maine until an assault case is resolved in Queens, Ryan said.

Reeves was charged with first degree assault for allegedly slashing the face of a female acquaintance on Feb. 25 in Queens.

“It is further alleged that the victim sustained bleeding and a laceration to her face from the middle of her left ear to her left nostril,” Ryan said.

Legal Aid Society attorney Michael Wilson represents Reeves. Wilson declined via email to comment on the murder case.

Attorney Carol Siegel of Queens Law Associates represents Greeley. Siegel did not return a call seeking comment before press time.

Both Reeves and Greeley are scheduled to appear again in Queens Criminal Court in August.

The Maine State Police Major Crime Unit North is investigating Shaw’s homicide under the direction of Lt. Troy Gardner.