Head-on High Street crash sends one to hospital Wednesday evening

ELLSWORTH — An elderly man was taken to the hospital after a head-on collision on High Street Wednesday evening.

The crash, which occurred in front of Denny’s around 5:15 p.m., involved a total of three vehicles.

The older man was in a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup truck headed south. Sgt. Chad Wilmot said the truck moved from the outside lane to the inside lane and then continued across the center line into the inside northbound lane.

There it hit a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck, which was stopped and waiting to make a left-hand turn into Denny’s. The two trucks collided squarely head-on, Wilmot said.

The force of that crash pushed the F-150 into a third vehicle, a 2012 GMC Terrain that was stopped and waiting for it to make the turn into Denny’s.

The elderly male had lacerations and complained of pain as a result of the crash, Wilmot said. He was taken by County Ambulance to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital.

A girl in the F-150 complained of wrist pain, but was treated and released at the scene. There were no injuries to occupants of the Terrain.

Both of the trucks had to be towed from the scene due to the extent of the damage, while the Terrain was still drivable after the crash.

Wilmot said the two inside lanes of High Street were shut down for a time while crews worked to clear the scene. Although that slowed traffic, he said it was still moving in the one open lane on each side.

Wilmot said the Ellsworth Fire Department joined police and ambulance personnel in responding to the scene.

As to why the man driving the F-250 crossed the center line, Wilmot said he indicated that he may have passed out. The sergeant said police were working to determine whether there was a medical issue or if another factor might be to blame.