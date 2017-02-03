Hancock woman sentenced for embezzlement

BANGOR — A Hancock woman has been sentenced to one year and a day in prison for embezzling money while working as a teller at Camden National Bank’s branch in Town Hill.

Jodi Webber, 37, was sentenced Feb. 3 in U. S. District Court. Judge John Woodcock ordered Webber to serve five years of probation following her release from prison and pay $19,400 in restitution.

Webber pleaded guilty to the embezzlement charge in September.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Webber was hired in September 2015 to work as a teller at the bank. Between November of that year and February 2016 she stole $19,400 from her teller drawer and replaced it with money withdrawn from the accounts of five customers.

“She targeted the accounts of elderly customers and forged their signatures on withdrawal slips,” Assistant U.S. Attorney F. Todd Lowell wrote in a press release. “She typically reversed those withdrawals on the same day that she made them after the bank’s cash audit had been completed.”

The bank launched an investigation after a customer reported on Feb. 1, 2016, an unauthorized withdrawal that occurred Dec. 21, 2015.

Subsequently, police were notified, with the FBI later taking over the case.

By telephone, Lowell said Webber actually stole more than $83,000 from customers in 42 different transactions she illegally made to cover up her thefts. All but the $19,400 had been returned to those accounts, he said.

In handing down the sentence, Woodcock told Webber she had “violated a fundamental obligation an employee owes to an employer not to steal from the employer or cheat its customers.”