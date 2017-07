The following cases were adjudicated, reviewed or continued in Hancock County Superior Court, according to official records:

May 1 to May 31

Danny A. Cook, 65, South Portland. Arson at South Portland, Oct. 15, 1999. Jail 24 hours. Probation partially revoked.

Christopher Smith, 43, Bangor. Arson at Bar Harbor, July 17, 2010. Department of Corrections two years.