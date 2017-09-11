Hancock County Superior Court June 1-30

The following cases were adjudicated, reviewed or continued in Hancock County Superior Court, according to official records:

June 1 to June 30

Charles W. Reed, 64, Osborn. Criminal mischief at Aurora, Nov. 3, 2008. $1,000. Administrative release sentence one year. Restitution $7,855.31. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Aurora, Nov. 3, 2008. $1,000. Susp. $1,000.

Richard L. Brown, 28, Sullivan. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Aug. 24, 2009. Jail 45 days. Probation partially revoked. Probation continued.

Julie H. Edwards, 52, Ellsworth. Unlawful possession of oxycodone at Ellsworth, June 20, 2012. Jail six months. Probation partially revoked.

Peter L. Nadeau, 38, Bangor. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Dec. 11, 2012. Department of Corrections 557 days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, April 25, 2011. Jail six months. Restitution $2,900. Theft by receiving stolen property at Ellsworth, April 25, 2011. Jail six months.

Jeffrey M. Bright, 43, Ellsworth. Criminal mischief at Sullivan, July 26, 2013. Guilty. No additional information provided.