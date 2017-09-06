Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Sept. 7

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies charged several young men with alcohol offenses and possessing fake IDs during alcohol enforcement details conducted in Castine the past week.

Lt. Chris Thornton summoned John Stolz, 19, of Scarborough on Monday in Castine. He was charged with illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.

Deputy Frank Jennings summoned Matai Martin, 19, of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., on a charge of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor Aug. 30 in Castine.

Also on Aug. 30 in Castine, police summoned Jayce Thorbjornson, 20, of St. George on a charge of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.

Thornton summoned Daniel Lizotte, 22, of Eliot on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor.

Police summoned David Rice, 20, of Bath on charges of possession of a fictitious identification card and furnishing liquor to a minor.

Thornton arrested Nicholas Doolin, 20, of St. Augustine, Fla., on a charge of possession of a fictitious identification card.

Uncuffed

A Hancock County deputy removed handcuffs on Saturday evening instead of cuffing someone.

Deputy Fred Ehrlenbach advised that a girl at a Trenton yard sale had found a pair of handcuffs and put them on then couldn’t get the handcuffs off.

“Cuffs apparently from prior owner of house,” Ehrlenbach said.

Accidents

A Stonington man was charged after his pickup truck broke a utility pole on Snow’s Cove Road in Sedgwick Monday night, Deputy Rob Morang reported.

Morang charged Brandon Gray, 24, with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Gray was taken to an emergency room with what appeared to be minor injuries, Morang said.

The deputy said the truck, a 2011 Chevrolet pickup, is totaled. No word on how the crash occurred.

A pickup truck rolled over landing on its wheels after a motorist overcorrected when the truck drifted onto the shoulder of the roadway on Castine Road in Orland Aug. 30., Archer reported.

Emilio Codega, 21, of Castine had been driving a 1997 Toyota Tacoma, which was totaled, the deputy said. Codega was not injured.

A car was totaled after hitting a utility pole and rolling onto its roof on South Deer Isle Road in Deer Isle Aug. 31, reported Deputy Jeff McFarland.

Tyler Ray, 18, of Blue Hill had been northbound in a 2007 Toyota Corolla, when Ray lost control of the car on a left curve in the road, McFarland said.

“The car skidded off the road, struck an embankment and the pole before rolling over,” the deputy said. Ray was not injured.

A truck drifted off the right side of the road and struck several trees on Front Ridge Road in Orland Friday, reported Deputy Luke Gross.

Jeffrey Dumont, 48, of Carmel had been operating a 2016 Dodge Ram, which was totaled, Gross said. Dumont suffered minor injuries, the deputy said.

Domestic

Deputy Brian Archer is investigating a report of a domestic situation, which occurred in Franklin Friday.

“Prior to my arrival, a male had left the residence on foot and I was unable to make contact with him,” Archer said.

Summonses

Police summoned Keith Madore, 53, of Trenton on a charge of operating after suspension Aug. 29 in Ellsworth.

Police summoned Steven Battis, 18, of Franklin on charges of possession of liquor by a minor and possession of a usable amount of marijuana on Aug. 31 in Sullivan.