Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Sept. 28

ELLSWORTH — A Columbia Falls teenager escaped serious injury after his truck went off the road and rolled over in Gouldsboro Sunday, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Dylan Nelson, 17, was operating a 2004 GMC pickup truck west on Route 1 when the truck went off the road, struck an embankment and rolled, Deputy Luke Gross said.

“The vehicle is considered a total loss,” Gross said. Nelson sustained “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Two vehicles were totaled after a head-on collision due to speed and fog on Little Deer Isle Road in Deer Isle Sept. 19, police reported.

Ashley Deloge, 26, of Medway was operating a 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, which failed to negotiate a left turn and struck a stationary 2004 Saturn Vue operated by Anthony Blastow, 48, of Deer Isle, Deputy Zach Allen said.

Blastow suffered a shoulder injury and was taken to Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, Allen reported. Deloge injured her ankle but declined medical treatment.

Traffic complaint

A Blue Hill resident called the Hancock County Regional Communications Center Monday morning to report a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction in the rotary in Blue Hill. Lt. Corey Bagley said he checked the area but couldn’t find the vehicle.

Domestic dispute

A dispute between a Sullivan woman and her boyfriend on Friday is being referred to the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office for review, Deputy Brian Archer said.

Harassment

Deputy Rob Morang warned a Swan’s Island resident Friday not to have contact with two other island residents.

Citizen assist

Deputy Dan Harlan went to a Stonington apartment complex to speak to a resident who thinks someone is living in the woods behind the complex.

Harlan said he and Lt. Corey Bagley searched the area and didn’t find any evidence someone was living there.

A Blue Hill woman reported seeing two people in her house and that she couldn’t get them to leave Sept. 19. Allen investigated and determined that the woman has mental health issues.

Attempted suicide

A Tremont resident was taken by ambulance to a hospital Saturday for treatment Saturday, Deputy Luke Gross said.

Agency assist

Deputy Travis Frost and police dog Finn went to Bucksport Sunday to help officers track two burglary suspects. The Bucksport Police Department is still investigating the case, Frost said.

Deputy Luke Gross assisted the Bucksport Police Tuesday at a domestic altercation. Gross said he maintained security at the scene until police could finish their investigation.

Summonses

Detective Franklin Jennings summoned Yvon Destin, 43, of Bar Harbor on a charge of operating after suspension after a traffic stop on Route 1 in Orland Monday.