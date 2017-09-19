Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Sept. 21

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office handled a number of crashes this past week, which resulted in charges for the motorists involved.

A motorist was arrested after he left the scene when his vehicle struck a car on Water Street in Castine Saturday, Lt. Corey Bagley said.

The operator, Patrick T. Jackson IV, 21, of Woolwich, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, Bagley said. Bagley summoned Jackson on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

A driver overcorrected and struck a parked vehicle on Main Street in Blue Hill Friday, Bagley reported.

Kenton Nevells, 35, left his vehicle at the Blue Hill Library, police said.

Detective Franklin Jennings found Nevells on Saturday and summoned him on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving to endanger.

A 2000 Ford F150 pickup truck crashed into trees after a motorist failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of North Sedgwick Road and Main Street in Sedgwick Sunday, Jennings reported.

Jennings summoned the motorist, Walter Binger, 33, of Brooklin, on charges of failure to report the accident and violating conditions of release.

Dense fog led to a sport utility vehicle going off the road Monday on Little Deer Isle Road in Deer Isle, Deputy Brian Archer reported.

Gavin Sapien, 29, of Brooksville was driving a 2007 Jeep Liberty, which went off the road and struck a piece of granite, Archer said. The SUV sustained damage to its undercarriage.

Sapien wasn’t injured, the deputy said.

Citizen assist

Bagley checked on a man who had crashed his bike and was laying on the ground near the Comfort Inn on High Street Monday.

The officer said the man had a “strong odor of intoxicating liquor on his breath.” The man declined an ambulance and Bagley advised him to walk his bike the rest of the way home.

Agency assist

Deputies Jeff McFarland and Zach Allen were called to Blue Hill Memorial Hospital Monday to restrain a combative emergency room patient.

A 2017 Thomas school bus and a car collided after the bus driver began to back up to turn around in a private drive on Herrick Road in Sedgwick Sept. 14, Detective Franklin Jennings reported. The operator of the car, which had been following the bus, was distracted by her radio and didn’t notice the bus backing up, Jennings said.

Amber McCluskey, 29, of Stonington was operating a 2012 Hyundai. Dwight Brown, 60, of Sedgwick was driving the bus.

McCluskey saw the bus move forward, so she started forward as well, Jennings said. McCluskey said she was distracted by her radio and didn’t see the bus stop and then start reversing toward her car.

“The two vehicles collided, causing minor damage to the rear of the bus and major damage to the front of McCluskey’s car, which was towed from the scene,” Jennings said.

The bus, which belongs to Brown’s Busing, had 20 students on board but no one was injured, Jennings said. The students were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

A sport utility vehicle went off the road and landed in trees after a motorist was distracted by something in the vehicle long enough for the passenger side wheels to leave the pavement of the Coastal Road in Brooksville Sept. 14, Jennings reported.

Michael Attardi, 40, of Walpole, N.H., was driving a 1996 Toyota 4Runner, which sustained a reportable amount of damage, Jennings said.

Traffic hazard

A motorist reported a possible traffic hazard on the Mud Creek Road in Lamoine Sept. 14 because a man was walking with a large globe. Deputy Luke Gross said the man was walking to raise diabetes awareness. Gross didn’t see any hazards but reminded the man about pedestrian laws.

Intoxication

Police found a man, 29, passed out in a vehicle parked on the side of Buttermilk Road in Lamoine Friday morning. The man was taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Theft

Emera Maine notified police Monday about a theft of services occurring in Sullivan. Deputy Eric McLaughlin is investigating.

A Hancock business reported a theft Friday.

Money was reported stolen from a Deer Isle store Sunday. Deputy Jeff McFarland is investigating.

Summonses

Police summoned Darin E. Leach, 53, of Blue Hill on a charge of theft Monday.

Well-being checks

Deputies made multiple well-being checks in the past week in the towns of Blue Hill, Lamoine and Penobscot. A few people were taken to hospitals in Ellsworth and Bangor for mental health evaluation and treatment.