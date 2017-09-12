Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Sept. 14

ELLSWORTH — A report of an unresponsive man behind the wheel of a vehicle parked at a Tremont business Sunday led to charges, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Zach Allen charged Gage Gilley, 27, of Lamoine with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and unlawful drug possession.

Accidents

A sport utility vehicle got stuck in a field after a Castine woman got disoriented in a thick fog and drove off the road on Battle Avenue in Castine Sept. 6, Deputy Jeff McFarland reported.

Sylvia Carter, 73, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, which sustained just a “little damage,” McFarland said.

A car lost control and skidded to a stop in a ditch after a motorist tried to avoid a tree limb that fell into the roadway as the car was traveling on Hinckley Ridge Road in Blue Hill Sept. 7, Deputy Eric McLaughlin reported.

Robert Faucher, 52, of Ellsworth was operating a 2005 Saturn Ion, which sustained a reportable amount of damage, McLaughlin said.

Theft

On Monday, a Deer Isle woman reported that cash was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked in her driveway.

A Castine boy reported that a pair of headphones was stolen Monday.

A Bangor business notified deputies Friday that a Lamoine man is receiving services he’s not paying for. As a result of the investigation, Deputy Brian Archer summoned Michael W. Kane, 31, on a charge of theft of services.

Traffic complaint

A caller reported Friday that vehicles have been passing a stopped school bus in Dedham.

Burglary

A Hancock business was burglarized Monday. Police said “product” was taken, but there was no word on specifics.

New neighbor

A Dedham resident called police Sept. 5 to report seeing a suspicious man who turned out to be a new neighbor out for a walk, police said.

Summonses

Police summoned Jamie Proctor, 32, of Florida on a charge of operating without a license Saturday in Surry.

Noise complaint

McFarland broke up a large party after getting a complaint about the noise at 1:32 a.m. Sunday in Castine.

“The majority of people ran off when I arrived,” McFarland said.

McFarland warned the resident for disorderly conduct and furnishing a place for minors to drink.