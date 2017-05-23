Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of May 25

ELLSWORTH — Two vehicles were totaled on Route 1 in Orland Friday after one rear-ended another, which had been stopped in traffic, Deputy Travis Frost reported.

Christina Bridges, 34, of Machiasport was operating a 2017 Ford Explorer, which struck a 2016 Chevrolet Spark driven by Jennifer Burton, 20, of Castine, Frost said. Both vehicles came to rest in the middle of the highway.

Burton reported head and shoulder pain. She was treated at Eastern Maine Medical Center, the deputy said. The Orland Fire Department and Bucksport Ambulance assisted.

A car went off the road and hit an embankment on Route 1 in Sullivan Sunday after its driver lost control while swerving to avoid another vehicle, which had pulled out in front of him, Deputy Jeff McFarland reported.

Jordan Crawford, 22, of Sullivan was eastbound in a 2002 Honda Accord, McFarland said. The other vehicle continued on without stopping.

The car sustained over $1,000 worth of damage, the deputy said.

Protection order violation

A Sedgwick woman notified police about a possible protection order violation by her ex-boyfriend, who had posted a “rant about her on Facebook,” McFarland said.

After discussing the issue with the woman, McFarland determined no violation had occurred. However, the deputy warned the ex-boyfriend about his actions and the man deleted the Facebook post.

Summonses

Lt. Tim Cote summoned Joseph Wallace, 33, of Stonington on a charge of operating an all-terrain vehicle on a public way on Sunset Avenue in Stonington May 16.

Deputy Luke Gross summoned Maggie Brown, 24, of Portland on a charge of trafficking in prison contraband May 17. Gross said the contraband was drug paraphernalia.

Underage drinking party

A tip about an underage drinking party in Dedham Friday led to charges for one young man. Deputy Corey Bagley, Cote and McFarland found the gathering. Police summoned Tyler Haffor, 18, of Dedham on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

Theft

Deputy Eric McLaughlin is investigating a theft at a Hancock residence that was reported Friday.

Vandalism

Vandals damaged a Brooklin woman’s property last week.

Community outreach

Deputy Rob Morang helped the Swan’s Island School with traffic control during a Bike-a-Thon May 17.

Agency assist

Cote provided backup for the Maine State Police when a trooper was called to a domestic dispute on Water Street in Blue Hill May 17. The parties were separated for the night, Cote said.

Citizen assist

A Bangor woman called police Friday to report that she had asked an Orland woman to temporarily watch her two dogs. Now the woman is refusing to give the dogs back. McFarland is trying to contact the dog watcher to resolve the dispute.