Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of May 18

ELLSWORTH — Deputies and Ellsworth Police officers conducted a sobriety checkpoint on High Street in Ellsworth Friday. Officers checked approximately 700 vehicles and arrested one motorist. There is no word on the charge.

The Hancock County Alcohol Enforcement Team conducted a detail Saturday in response to numerous area high school proms.

No arrests were made, however at least one party was thwarted.

Lt. Chris Thornton said officers learned about plans for an underage drinking party and prevented the party from occurring after contacting adult family members.

Liquor offense

Police summoned Jacob Bowden, 19, of Blue Hill on a charge of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor Friday in Blue Hill.

Accidents

A car struck and killed a deer that had crossed into its path on Route 1 in Hancock early Tuesday morning.

Thornton said Jennifer Worster, 42, of Sullivan was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry, which sustained significant damage to its front end on the passenger side.

A pickup truck was totaled May 11 after its driver lost control and left the road, sliding across a lawn and striking a corner of a house. The truck also struck several cedar trees before coming to rest on its side, Deputy Corey Bagley reported.

The crash was precipitated by the driver swerving to avoid an oncoming car turning left from Route 182 onto Route 200 in Franklin.

Bagley said Jordan Piper, 17, of Sullivan was westbound on Route 182 in a 2003 Ford Ranger when he swerved to avoid a turning 2015 Mercedes, operated eastbound by Melissa Chakirelis, 34, of Franklin.

The deputy said Chakirelis saw the truck swerve to avoid a collision but didn’t realize a crash had ensued and had continued on to her destination.

The pickup truck is a total loss, Bagley said.

A car struck and killed a bear that was in the travel lane of Ellsworth Road in Blue Hill Friday, Deputy Jeff McFarland reported.

Lynette B. Woods, 65, of Trenton was driving a 2011 Hyundai Elantra, which sustained damage to its right front and right side, McFarland said.

Theft

A green 2002 Subaru Outback was stolen from a Mariaville residence May 11. The vehicle owner knows who took the car, police said.

Community outreach

The Sheriff’s Office participated in a Touch-A-Truck event at Mount Desert Island High School Saturday so children could explore emergency vehicles. Deputy Luke Gross said the event was a fundraiser for the Harbor House Children’s Center and the Westside Food Pantry.

The Sheriff’s Office participated in a career fair at the Hancock County Technical Center Friday.

Agency assist

McFarland gave an unruly man a ride home from the Blue Hill Memorial Hospital emergency room Sunday afternoon.

Suspicious

A caller reported a suspicious person walking on the Bayside Road in Trenton going in and out of the woods. Bagley met with the person, who was collecting bottles and cans.