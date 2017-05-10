Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of May 11

ELLSWORTH — A pickup truck rear-ended another truck in traffic on Route 3 Monday morning after the first driver failed to notice that the other had stopped in traffic, Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Franklin Jennings reported.

Julie Ireland, 48, of Seal Cove was operating a 2014 Toyota Tundra, which struck a 2017 Ford F350 operated by Charles Kramp, 59, also of Seal Cove, the deputy said. The Tundra sustained substantial damage to its passenger side front, Jennings said. The Ford sustained reportable damage — over $1,000 — to its driver’s side rear, he said.

A pickup truck leaving the Mountain View Store on Route 1 in Orland Saturday failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming sport utility vehicle, which resulted in a collision, Jennings reported.

Jennifer Carter, 62, of Orland was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado, which collided with a westbound 2011 Toyota Rav 4 operated by Tristan Bates, 29, of Surry, the deputy said.

No one was injured. Carter advised there was another pickup truck in the store parking lot that obscured her view of the oncoming westbound traffic.

Jennings said each vehicle sustained a reportable amount of damage.

Public outreach

On Monday, Deputy Rob Morang spoke to three classes at the Swan’s Island School about safety issues involved in a community trash pick-up event.

Theft

A Deer Isle man reported the theft of a utility trailer from his property Friday.

Agency assist

Deputy Brian Archer assisted the Bucksport Police Department with removing firearms from a Verona Island residence Friday. Archer said the guns were removed as a result of a protection order.

Summons

Hancock County Jail Lt. Frank Shepard summoned Damian Spelas of Blue Hill on a charge of trafficking in prison contraband May 3.