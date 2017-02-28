Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of March 2

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Deputy Sheriff Brian Archer is investigating a theft of cash from a safe inside a Surry residence Feb. 23.

More thefts

Detective Stephen McFarland reported that someone in Florida has stolen $80 from a Deer Isle woman’s checking account by using a fraudulent copy of the woman’s debit card.

Archer is investigating a Verona Island man’s complaint Feb. 23 that a roommate removed items they shared and stole items that belonged to the man when the roommate moved out.

Deputies helped a number of citizens during the past week.

Unattended death

On Friday, a Surry man called police after finding his roommate had died. Lt. Tim Cote said an investigation determined the man had committed suicide.

Elder issues

Deputy Travis Frost handled a call from a Dedham resident suffering from dementia who reported seeing people in his bedroom Monday. Frost contacted the man’s caretaker.

Deputy Luke Gross conducted a well-being check Monday on an elderly Orland resident. Someone had already taken the resident to a local hospital.

Deputy Franklin Jennings checked on an elderly Blue Hill couple at the request of a Penobscot woman Friday. Jennings said the couple was fine.

Mental health issues

Deputy Rob Morang took a Swan’s Island resident who was suffering from a mental health crisis to an emergency room Monday.

More citizen assists

Morang warned a woman who was reportedly “out of control” at a Surry residence Friday not to return or to have contact with the man who lives there.

Detective Ben Astbury responded to a Surry residence Saturday for people having a dispute. Those involved agreed to settle their differences amicably and were separated for the day.

A Stonington residence was the scene of a dispute Saturday. Deputy Brian Archer separated the parties for the night.

Missing man

A Lamoine man was reported missing Monday. Gross said efforts were made to locate the man, who eventually returned home without incident.

Accident

A car went off the road and rolled onto its roof after its driver swerved to avoid another car that had slowed to avoid a hitting a deer in the roadway on Route 1A in Dedham Feb. 23, Archer reported.

Malerie Lockhart, 29, of Lamoine was driving north in a 1998 Subaru Legacy, following a 2010 Chevrolet Impala operated by Marlene Berry, 49, of Machias, police said.

Berry slowed her Impala to avoid hitting deer, but Lockhart did not see the car slowing down, Archer said. Lockhart swerved and lost control of the Subaru, which skidded and landed on its roof.

Archer said the Subaru was totaled and the Impala was not damaged. No injuries were reported.

Agency assist

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services referred an incident involving a Blue Hill youth to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Franklin Jennings is investigating.

Deputies assisted area police departments with a vehicle pursuit that began in Ellsworth and ended in Mount Desert Feb. 23.

Noise

Frost went to a Blue Hill residence Sunday to investigating a loud noise complaint. Frost issued the owner a disorderly conduct warning and ordered the music to be turned down.

Summonses

Frost summoned Mia Vierthaler, 18, of Brooklin on a charge of operating without a license Sunday. She was given a ride to a Blue Hill residence.