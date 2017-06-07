Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of June 8 June 7, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — An Orland resident notified the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Monday that an ex-partner had been threatening harm to pets. Deputy Luke Gross spoke with the ex-partner and issued criminal trespass and cease harassment warnings. Burglary Thieves broke into a Blue Hill man’s garage Sunday. Several tools were stolen. A Township 38 camp was burglarized recently. The owner reported the break-in May 30. Accidents Deputy Brian Archer is looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a bicyclist, causing the operator to fall off his bike on the Surry Road in Surry Sunday. The cyclist, who is 26, suffered minor abrasions to his left leg and arm, Archer said. Assault An Otis resident called police to report an assault May 30. Deputy Corey Bagley summoned Christopher Robertson, 55, of Otis on a charge of assault. Vandalism Deputy Frank Jennings charged a resident of Sedgwick and Bangor after taking a complaint about vandalism to a Sedgwick residence Sunday. Jennings summoned Timothy Cousins, 20, on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief. The Lamoine Consolidated School reported damage to the building Monday. Deputy Luke Gross is investigating. A Frenchboro resident reported damage to a home on Saturday. A Sedgwick man reported minor vandalism to his home on Sunday. Theft A black wooden moose statue, which had been secured to the ground with a lock, was stolen. The statue had been displayed at the entrance of Osprey Lane in Trenton. The theft was reported Saturday. An outboard motor was stolen from a boat parked at an Orland residence May 30. Gun accident A Tremont man suffered a non-life-threatening wound after he accidentally discharged his firearm Sunday, Gross said. The man was treated at a local hospital and released. Traffic detail Deputy Eric McLaughlin issued several citations while conducting a speed detail on the Airline Road Friday. Out of eight vehicles stopped, McLaughlin issued five citations for speeding. Agency assist Gross escorted a Maine Department of Health and Human Services worker to a Surry residence Friday to do a well-being check. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Brooklin General Store reopens - June 7, 2017 Deer Isle-Stonington school budget approved - June 7, 2017 Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of June 8 - June 7, 2017