Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of June 29

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Shane Campbell and Ellsworth Police Officer Andrew Weatherbee went to a Lamoine residence June 21 after getting a call that a man armed with a crowbar was inside his neighbor’s house yelling.

Campbell warned the armed neighbor about criminal threatening and escorted him from the property.

Missing man found

A man, 19, who had been reported missing from a Verona Island residence Saturday evening, was located, according to police.

Trespassing

A Hancock woman advised police Friday that she suspects someone is entering her home to use her facilities. Also, the woman has noticed that some of her cupboard doors have been opened but nothing appears to be missing. Deputy Brian Archer is investigating.

Suspicious

Deputy Corey Bagley found two boys sitting on a guardrail while patrolling on Route 1 in Hancock at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The mother of one of the boys was called to pick them up.

A concerned motorist reported that two women in a vehicle parked at a Gouldsboro gas station in the pre-dawn hours Saturday appeared to be passed out.

Archer spoke with the women, who advised they were waiting for the business to open because they were nearly out of gas and unsure how far away the next station would be.

Burglary

Deputy Luke Gross is investigating a burglary at a Sullivan residence that was reported Saturday.

Detective Stephen McFarland provided help to the Gouldsboro Police Department by processing a burglary scene at Anderson Hardware June 21. McFarland said Gouldsboro Police Officer Mike Boucher is investigating the break-in.

Escort

Deputy Jeff McFarland escorted a Trenton woman to her house Friday night. The woman is concerned about an ex-boyfriend who has been harassing her. McFarland determined the area around her residence was clear.

Accidents

Deputies responded to seven motor vehicle accidents involving deer in the past week. Four of the vehicles received over $1,000 in damage. No serious injuries were reported.

Speeding

Campbell conducted a speed enforcement detail on Route 1 in Hancock and Sullivan on June 21, issuing nine tickets for speeding and one for no inspection sticker.