Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of June 22

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Surry man after he allegedly choked his stepbrother in an altercation at a Surry residence Monday.

Deputies Shane Campbell and Corey Bagley responded to the 911 call. The officers arrested Shawn Blair, 40, on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Blair was still incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

Assault

Bagley summoned two inmates each on a charge of assault June 16. Bagley summoned Justin Kane, 21, of Sullivan and Leroy Turner, 38, of Steuben.

Motor vehicle complaint

Two were charged after police investigated a complaint about a pickup truck operating on East Side Drive on Verona Island Tuesday.

Deputy Travis Frost summoned Adam Rafferty, 25, of Bucksport on a charge of operating after suspension.

Also summoned was a passenger, Paige Howard, 18, of Verona Island, on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor.

Theft

A Pennsylvania man reported a theft of items from his summer home in Tremont Saturday.

A Cranberry Isles resident reported a theft June 13. Deputy Luke Gross is investigating.

A Hancock business received a counterfeit $100 bill on June 14.

Accidents

A pickup truck rear-ended another pickup truck after a motorist fell asleep on Route 1 in Orland near the Bucksport town line Saturday, Frost reported.

Robert Snow, 45, of Ellsworth was operating a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, which struck a 2012 Toyota Tundra operated by Robert Green, 50, of Wells, Frost said.

Snow advised he had fallen asleep and didn’t see the Toyota until the last second. Snow hit his brakes and tried to swerve away but was unable to avoid the collision, the deputy said.

There is no word on a damage estimate.

Erratic operation

A complaint about a vehicle operating erratically from Mount Desert Island Saturday turned out to be a motorist with a five-gallon bucket of live bait he was trying to avoid tipping over in the vehicle.

Frost warned the motorist about his driving and offered suggestions for the bait bucket.

Vandalism

A Trenton man reported Sunday that someone had spray-painted a profanity on pavement near his residence.

Citizen assist

An Amherst resident called police June 13 with concerns about a family member suffering with dementia. Gross provided information about resources.

The Florida Department of Child Services asked deputies June 15 to check on the well-being of a child living in Maine. Frost located the child, who is fine, and reported back to Florida officials.

Summonses

Police summoned Chaz Philbrick, 27, of Lamoine on a charge of operating a motorcycle without a motorcycle license June 13.

Community outreach

Sheriff Scott Kane participated in a safety fair held by The Jackson Laboratory for its employees June 14.

Unattended death

Deputy Franklin Jennings investigated a report of an unattended death in Tremont June 14. Jennings determined that the deceased, a woman, 73, had died of natural causes.

Road rage

Bagley warned a motorist for a road rage incident on Route 3 in Trenton June 14. The motorist had been “riding” the bumper of another vehicle and extending “the middle finger.”