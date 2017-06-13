Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of June 15

ELLSWORTH — A 3-year-old Brooksville boy is safe after accidentally ingesting an opiate pill on June 8, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were alerted to the accident when the boy’s father called 911 to speak to a poison control center, Deputy Shane Campbell reported.

Campbell and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services went to the residence.

“…We eventually were able to get the 3-year-old medically checked at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital,” Campbell stated. “Both parents were interviewed at the emergency room. No charges were pressed.”

Campbell said a DHHS employee completed a risk assessment with the child’s parents.

Drug theft

A Fletchers Landing resident reported a theft of a marijuana plant to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Friday.

Deputy Eric McLaughlin said by the time he arrived, the plant had been returned. The owner said he wanted the alleged thief warned about trespassing, which McLaughlin did.

Agency assist

Deputy Brian Archer helped DHHS with locating a child in Surry Saturday who was being taken into protective custody.

A Franklin boarding home asked for help locating one of its residents who had left the home and begun walking toward Ellsworth June 8. An Ellsworth police officer found the man, who agreed to go to the hospital for an evaluation.

Suicide attempts

The Hancock County Regional Communications Center took a 911 call Monday from a Trenton girl, 16, reporting that she had tried to commit suicide. Deputy Jeff McFarland responded with County Ambulance. The girl was taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital for treatment and evaluation, McFarland said.

An Orland grandmother called police Monday to report her granddaughter, 24, had tried to kill herself. McFarland, Lt. Tim Cote and Bucksport Ambulance responded. The woman was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center for treatment and evaluation.

Citizen assist

A Mariaville man reported a possible theft of a $1,600 check from his residence June 6. However, police said the theft was unfounded and suspect the man may be suffering from dementia, according to Deputy Corey Bagley. Bagley notified DHHS’s Adult Protective Division about the man.

Bagley said he found a deposit receipt for $1,700 while speaking with the man. He confirmed with a bank that the man had deposited the check in his savings account.

The man advised that he didn’t believe that he had deposited the check and said he would speak with his attorney.

A Franklin woman stopped at the Sheriff’s Office June 6 to complain about her husband’s ex-wife harassing her.

Well-being check

A Tremont man alerted deputies Friday about another Tremont resident who may need long-term medical or social work assistance.

Cote took a call Saturday from a Florida woman who requested a welfare check on her daughter in Dedham. Cote informed the woman that her daughter had been placed in temporary foster care and provided her with the name of the child’s caseworker.

Impersonation

An Eastbrook resident notified police Monday that an intoxicated man had impersonated a game warden. Campbell went to the scene and found James Desmond, 49, of Ellsworth. The deputy arrested Desmond on a charge of bail violation.

Traffic problem

Two Trenton residents contacted police with concerns about two mothers who walk with large strollers every morning, taking up a lane of Oak Point Road in Trenton.

“They felt it was dangerous with all the speeding vehicles on that road and that someone was going to get hurt,” Campbell said.

Assault

Bagley checked on a report of an assault at the Hancock County Jail. No charges were filed, the deputy said.

On June 8, deputies took a report about an altercation at a Sullivan residence between two women. As a result of the investigation, Cote summoned Julie Nevells, 43, of Sullivan on charges of assault and criminal mischief.

Burglary

McLaughlin is investigating a burglary at an Orland camp that was reported Saturday.

Theft

A Franklin man advised McLaughlin June 8 that someone has been stealing mail from the mailboxes on the man’s road. The case is under investigation.

A Lamoine resident reported a theft of credit cards on June 8.

Unattended deaths

Deputies handled three unattended deaths last week — a Franklin man, 73; a Tremont woman 93; and an Orland man, 66. All appear to have died from natural causes, police said.

Accidents

Two vehicles collided on Route 3 in Trenton Friday after one turned left in front of the other into a private driveway, Deputy Franklin Jennings reported. Both vehicles, a car and a sport utility vehicle, sustained “extensive damage,” the deputy said.

William Wright, 90, of Snellville, Ga., was driving a 2007 Suzuki SUV, which collided with a 2013 Subaru operated by Thomas Kadgen, 76, of Shokan, N.Y., Jennings said.

Wright, Kadgen and Kadgen’s wife, Georgette, 73, were all taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital with various complaints of pain and bleeding, Jennings said. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The Trenton Fire Department provided traffic control.

Case update

Lt. Cote has recovered a black wooden moose statue, which was taken from a Trenton property earlier in June. The statue’s owner declined to pursue charges, police said.