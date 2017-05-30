Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of June 1

ELLSWORTH — The Tremont School contacted the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office May 23 to report an ongoing issue with a parent who does not follow the procedures for dropping off students.

Deputy Luke Gross said extra patrol will be provided when available during the mornings to ensure public safety.

Vandalism

Deputy Luke Gross is investigating damage to the Lamoine Consolidated School building that was reported May 23.

Scam

Deputy Eric McLaughlin spoke to a Hancock woman who hung up on a scam phone call May 24.

The woman was told that her granddaughter was in trouble and needed $3,000. She was advised to send the money through a Walmart Check Center. The scammer identified himself as being from the “Franklin Police Department in Maine,” the deputy said.

Accidents

A car rear-ended another car that had slowed to turn left from Surry Road onto North Bend Road in Surry May 23, Deputy Jeff McFarland reported.

Dustin Hutchinson, 28, of Stonington was operating a 1998 Subaru Legacy, which was rear-ended by a 2012 Subaru Outback operated by Tammy Dickey, 55, of Lamoine, McFarland said.

Both cars had over $1,000 in damage and were towed from the scene, the deputy said.

Peninsula Ambulance treated Dickey and her passenger, Christina Moon, 23, at the scene for minor injuries, McFarland said.

Animal problem

A Swan’s Island resident reported that a loose dog had scratched her truck Monday. Deputy Rob Morang contacted the dog’s owner.

Underage drinking party

Gross said deputies helped the Maine State Police with an underage drinking party in Dedham Monday. Police charged several youths with alcohol violations. The Ellsworth and Holden police departments assisted.

Suspicious

Police discovered May 24 that a man had put his items in an unlocked storage unit in Stonington to avoid paying storage rental fees.

Deputy Brian Archer unveiled the scam after getting a call from the storage business owner who had found the items and was concerned they had been stolen.

Deputies checked on a man sporting a headlamp walking near the Otis town office around 1 a.m. Monday.

Deputies Shane Campbell and Corey Bagley spoke with the man, who advised he was out for a 10-mile walk. The officers checked to make sure the town office was secure and left the scene.

Motor vehicle complaint

A group of volunteers working on the Franklin Monument May 24 were nearly hit by a speeding vehicle, which took out two traffic cones the group had set up.

McFarland located the errant vehicle and warned the motorist for his driving.

Citizen assist

A Bar Harbor long-term care facility asked police to check on the well-being of a woman, 70, who had checked herself out of the facility Saturday. Deputy Franklin Jennings met with the woman and said she was “all set.”