Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of July 27

ELLSWORTH — A call about a domestic dispute in Waltham Monday led to the arrest of a Waltham man for alleged driving offenses, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Patrick C. Jordan, 34, of Waltham on charge of operating after suspension and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Accidents

Two vehicles had to be towed away after a pickup truck rear-ended a sport utility vehicle, which had slowed to turn left into a private driveway from Surry Road in Surry Monday, Deputy Brian Archer reported.

Carrie E. Philbrook, 43, of Surry was eastbound in a 2006 Toyota Highlander when it was struck from behind by a 2004 GMC K2500 operated by Shawn Dyer, 44, of Ellsworth, police reported.

Philbrook had a boy in her car who complained of a headache after the crash, Archer said. County Ambulance treated and released the boy at the scene.

A pickup truck rolled over Sunday on Partridge Road in Lamoine. Its driver lost control while changing a radio dial, Deputy Shane Campbell reported.

Dylan Knowlton, 23, of Hancock was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger pickup truck, which landed on its wheels, Campbell said. Knowlton had partially driven the vehicle off the right side of the roadway while distracted, the deputy said. After overcorrecting twice, the truck rolled, Campbell said.

County Ambulance took Knowlton to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor abrasions, the deputy said.

There was no word on damage to the truck.

Harassment

Deputy Jake Day took a harassment complaint July 20 from Gouldsboro neighbors about a cat running loose in the neighborhood. Day warned the neighbors to have no further contact with each other.

Protection order violation

A Surry resident reported July 20 that an ex-boyfriend has been harassing her. Deputy Corey Bagley is investigating.

Assault

Deputy Eric McLaughlin is investigating an assault that allegedly occurred at a Castine establishment Saturday.

Vandalism

A Lamoine residence was vandalized July 18. Deputy Franklin Jennings is investigating.

Citizen assist

A Lamoine woman who reported to police Friday that her medication “had been laced” turned out to have mental health issues, Archer said. County Ambulance took the woman to a local hospital.

On Friday, Bagley checked on the well-being of a Surry woman for her parent who lives in Ellsworth.

The deputy found the woman was fine. She’d fallen asleep after work and didn’t realize her cell phone battery had died.

Deputy Shane Campbell gave a pedestrian walking on Route 1A in Dedham late Friday night a ride to the Ellsworth Irving gas station. A motorist had called concerned about the pedestrian’s safety.