Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Feb. 23

ELLSWORTH — Snow and driver inattention contributed to multiple accidents in Hancock County last week, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

A large snowy patch in the roadway of Route 9 in Township 28 near mile marker 229 contributed to two motor vehicle crashes Saturday, Deputy Eric McLaughlin reported.

In the first crash, a pickup truck spun, colliding with a ditch and a snowbank. That occurred after a motorist lost control when she encountered the snowy patch while maneuvering a sharp turn in the roadway, McLaughlin said.

Joanne Cushing, 47, of Pembroke was driving east in a 2000 GMC Sierra, which sustained moderate damage to its front and sides, the deputy said.

Meanwhile, a car lost control and struck guardrails before coming to rest in a snowbank after a motorist swerved to avoid hitting Cushing’s truck, McLaughlin said.

Clarissa Mayo, 29, of Machias was driving a 2009 Hyundai Elantra, which sustained major front end damage, police said.

A car rear-ended another car after a motorist looked down at his clock and failed to notice the vehicle in front of him slowing to turn into a private driveway off Route 1 in Verona Island Saturday, Deputy Franklin Jennings reported.

Brian Webster, 35, of Verona Island was driving a 2005 Saturn, which struck a 2001 Volvo station wagon operated by Veronica Young, 71, of East Blue Hill, Jennings said.

Jennings said the Saturn sustained extensive front end damage and had to be towed. Young was able to drive away in her car, which sustained damage to its rear driver’s side.

Mistaken identity

A caller reported seeing a wanted man at an Ellsworth work site Friday. However, when police investigated, they discovered the man on the job site was not the one who was sought.

Citizen assist

A Trenton resident called the Sheriff’s Office Friday after becoming concerned that an elderly neighbor hadn’t been seen recently and her driveway hadn’t been plowed. Chief Deputy Pat Kane learned the neighbor was OK and no longer living at the residence.

Deputies took a handful of calls from residents in Deer Isle, Lamoine, Trenton and Otis reporting harassment from others during the past week. Most callers just wanted their complaints documented in case of future incidents. In one case, Deputy Brian Archer warned a Dedham man not to have further contact with an Otis man.

Fraud

A Dedham woman reported Friday that a fraudulent tax return had been filed in her name. The Maine Internal Revenue Service notified her of the fraud.

Theft

A handgun is missing from a Tremont residence. Deputy Jeff McFarland is investigating. The gun was reported missing Monday.