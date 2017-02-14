Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Feb. 16

ELLSWORTH — A Sullivan man was charged with elevated aggravated assault after he allegedly assaulted a man at a Sullivan residence Feb. 8, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Randolph Garland, 52, also was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon in the incident and probation violation.

Garland was still incarcerated Tuesday.

Accidents

Two motorists hit trees less than 30 minutes apart after sliding through the intersection of Caterpillar Hill Road and Byards Point Road in Sedgwick during a Feb. 9 snowfall.

The first motorist, Lillian Felsenthal, 24, of Stonington, was driving a 2006 Toyota Highlander, which sustained damage to its passenger side front end, Deputy Franklin Jennings said.

“Due to the hazardous road and weather conditions and the likelihood of being hit by another vehicle at that location, she drove the vehicle to a garage in Stonington,” Jennings said.

Not half an hour later, another SUV slid through the same intersection and struck a tree, according to Jennings. There was no word on whether it was the same tree the Highlander struck.

Dakota Brown, 21, of Stonington was driving a 2010 Nissan, which sustained driver’s side front end damage, Jennings said.

A car struck an International 4400 truck as the truck slowed to turn left into a driveway on Morgan Bay Road on Friday, Deputy Brian Archer reported. The car’s operator didn’t see the truck’s turn signal and tried to pass the truck, Archer said.

Alicia Allen, 20, of Blue Hill was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Trax, which struck a 2007 International 4400 being operated by Robert Bergevin, 54, of Surry, police said.

Snow complaint

A Deer Isle woman called police to report that her neighbor had blocked her driveway while snowplowing Feb. 9. Jennings said the matter was resolved.

Theft

A Lamoine man reported that someone had stolen his iPad.

Citizen assist

Deputies took calls from both a Dedham landlord and a tenant she was evicting for help with a dispute Saturday. Deputy Jeff McFarland told both that the issue is civil and would have to be settled through the civil process.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services asked police to check the well-being of a Stonington man, 71, on Feb. 9. The man was fine.

McFarland conducted a well-being check on a Little Deer Isle woman Sunday at the request of her brother, who lives in Deer Isle. The woman was fine.

McFarland also checked on a Surry woman Sunday at the behest of a Blue Hill woman. The Surry woman also was OK.

Finally, a Blue Hill woman called police Monday night concerned about the well-being of a Sedgwick woman. She, too, was OK, McFarland said.

Domestic dispute

An Orland woman called police Saturday to report a domestic dispute with her husband.

McFarland and Chief Deputy Pat Kane met with the couple and determined no crime had been committed. The couple were warned about their behaviors.

Summons

Deputy Travis Frost summoned Terence Odell, 27, of Stonington on a charge of operating as a habitual offender on Feb. 8 in Stonington.