Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Aug. 31

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Frost dealt with a man out looking for land for sale in Blue Hill during the pre-dawn hours Aug. 24.

The man “went to a residence in Blue Hill wanting to know if there was any land for sale,” Frost said. The man “left the residence and continued to drive around the area. After making contact with the subject, we discussed the appropriate time and assistance from professionals when seeking to purchase land.”

Burglary

Deputy Brian Archer is investigating multiple burglaries at Lamoine residences, which homeowners reported last week.

On Aug. 23, a Lamoine couple reported that a utility trailer was missing from their property.

Also missing from a Lamoine residence between Aug. 21 and 23 is a girls’ black Rylie 10-speed bicycle.

Deputy Travis Frost is investigating an Aug. 23 burglary in Blue Hill. Frost said he has interviewed two youths who admitted to breaking into the property as well as other criminal violations.

Theft

An Otis man reported that money was stolen from his truck while it was parked at a Lamoine job site Aug. 22.

Two men took a cab ride Aug. 23 in Trenton and didn’t pay.

Accidents

A pickup truck crashed into the front of the True Value hardware store off Route 1 in Orland Aug. 23 at 9 a.m.

Deputy Dan Harlan said the accident caused “substantial structural damage to the building.”

Wendell W. Thombs, 91, of Castine was driving a 2013 Chevrolet truck, Harlan said. Thombs was not injured and neither were any customers or employees. There was no word on how the accident occurred.

Sheriff Scott Kane said Tuesday his office is still waiting for repair estimates for the truck and building.

A Bucksport man was injured after his truck went off the road, struck a culvert and became airborne on Front Ridge Road in Orland Aug. 24, Deputy Luke Gross reported.

Rob Gray, 45, was traveling south in a 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck, Gross said.

Gray suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, the deputy said. There was no word on a damage estimate for the truck.

A pickup truck went off the road and crashed into a tree after a motorist leaned down to retrieve an item he’d dropped on the floor, Deputy Frank Jennings said.

Jeremiah Emerton, 40, of Penobscot was driving a 2004 Ford on the New Road in Penobscot Aug. 24, Jennings said.

Jennings summoned Emerton on charges of operating after suspension and failing to report the accident by quickest means.

A car went off the road and into the woods after its operator overcorrected and lost control on Maple Lane in Blue Hill Aug. 23, Deputy Travis Frost reported.

Johniqua Clark, 21, of Surry was operating a 2000 Volkswagen Beetle, which was totaled, Frost said. Clark was wearing her seat belt and was not injured.