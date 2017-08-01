Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Aug. 3

ELLSWORTH — A Sedgwick man called the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for help Sunday because his former girlfriend was selling his belongings on a Facebook swap and sell group.

“I spoke with both subjects involved and determined that it was a civil issue,” Deputy Jeff McFarland said. “The ex-girlfriend has already taken the post down off Facebook.”

More citizen assists

Deputy Luke Gross spoke with a Franklin parent July 27 who was reporting “poor parenting habits” by the other parent. “Information for other family support services was provided,” Gross said.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Jennings, with help from the Maine Marine Patrol, checked on a report of a child screaming from George’s Head Island off the coast of Stonington July 25.

Jennings located a family camping on the island with a 2½-year-old, who was thought to be the source of the screams. Everyone was OK.

A Stonington man spoke to McFarland about two men who came to his residence Sunday trying to sell clams to his 14-year-old daughter.

“The men were very belligerent with his daughter and he wanted to report the incident,” McFarland said.

The deputy reported the incident to a clam warden, who will address the incident with the men.

Animal problem

A Blue Hill woman called police Sunday after a neighbor’s dog came onto her property and killed some of her ducks and chickens.

McFarland contacted an animal control officer, who will handle the case.

“I stopped by to speak with the caller, as she was very upset and wanted to meet with a deputy,” McFarland said.

Accidents

A car was totaled after it went off the road and struck rocks when a motorist fell asleep while traveling on Oak Point Road in Trenton Sunday, Deputy Brian Archer said.

Aaron Soucie, 38, was operating a 2009 Volkswagen Passat, Archer said. Soucie was not injured, the deputy said.

Two sedans had a head-on collision on North Main Street in Stonington July 27 after one motorist swerved to avoid two animals, possibly a dog and a cat, which had entered the roadway, Jennings reported.

Travis Betts, 35, of Deer Isle was operating a 2011 Chevrolet, which crossed into the oncoming lane, colliding with a 2002 Subaru operated by Isaac Goss of Deer Isle, Jennings said.

Both cars had to be towed from the scene, but no serious injuries were reported. Betts was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, Jennings said. The crash remains under investigation.

Criminal mischief

Deputy Travis Frost investigated a criminal mischief complaint at an Orland gravel pit July 26.

Theft

Thieves took an outboard motor that had been attached to a dinghy left on the shore of a Surry residence Saturday.

A bicycle parked at the Blue Hill Library was stolen July 26.

Agency assists

Frost and police dog Finn helped the Maine State Police with a search at a Lamoine residence Friday.

Deputy Rob Morang assisted with a road race on Swan’s Island Saturday.