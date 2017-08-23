Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Aug. 24

ELLSWORTH — Police believe alcohol was a factor in two separate car crashes that took place on Deer Isle on Aug. 17.

That evening, 40-year-old Jeremy Nevells of Deer Isle was driving a 2003 Subaru Legacy on the Blastow Cove Road in Deer Isle when he lost control of the car and it went off the road.

The vehicle hit a tree and Nevells was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries. Police said “speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash,” which remains under investigation.

Later on the night of the 17th, 24-year-old Meredith Oliver of Stonington was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck on the North Deer Isle Road in Deer Isle.

Police said Oliver lost control of her vehicle while on the causeway and collided with guardrails on both sides of the road. She sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene by medical personnel.

As a result of an investigation, Oliver was arrested, charged with operating under the influence and taken to the Hancock County Jail. She has an October court date.

Bad days for deer

Deputies responded to four deer-related crashes on Aug. 16 alone, three of them in Orland and one in Blue Hill.

Travis Hutchinson of Bucksport hit a deer on the Front Ridge Road around 4:10 a.m. The deer died, there was no mention of injuries to Hutchinson; the truck had only minor damage.

John Gardner of Castine swerved to avoid hitting a deer while driving on the Castine Road around 10:45 a.m. in his 2000 Honda Civic. Gardner missed the deer but hit a mailbox and went into the ditch. He was unhurt and the car had only minor damage.

Kristin Meaney, 31, of Orland hit a deer with her 2010 Nissan pickup truck on Acadia Highway when the animal jumped into her travel lane around 1:50 p.m. The deer was killed and the vehicle had to be towed due to front-end damage, but there were no reported injuries to Meaney.

At about 8 that night, 45-year-old Tiffany Dauk of Sedgwick hit a deer on Route 172 in Blue Hill with her 2010 Toyota Highlander when the animal ran out in front of her. The Toyota sustained “serious damage” to its front end, but there was no mention of injuries to Dauk.

There were other car-deer crashes during the week.

Early on the morning of Aug. 18, 29-year-old Adam Rowe of Bucksport was driving a 1994 Lincoln Town Car on the North Penobscot Road in Penobscot when he “swerved to avoid a group of deer” in the road and lost control of the car.

It went off the road and crashed into a group of trees, “causing extensive damage to the vehicle.” He was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of a leg injury.

On Aug. 21, 74-year-old George Atwood of Bucksport was driving a 2015 Freightliner on the Beech Hill Road in Blue Hill when a deer ran out in front of his vehicle and he was unable to avoid hitting it. The crash did not cause significant damage to the truck.

Later that day, Tyler Hannigan of Houlton was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Express van on the Sunshine Road in Deer Isle when he swerved to avoid a deer.

Hannigan went off the road and told police the van “got sucked into the ditch” and he could not get back on to the road. The van hit a utility pole head-on, which caused the pole to break and fall on top of the van.

Police said Hannigan escaped the crash with no injuries.

Wrong pedal

On Aug. 14, around 2:15 p.m., 81-year-old Patricia Ward of Bucksport was pulling into Island Automotive on Verona Island in her 2004 Suzuki sedan.

In the process of parking her vehicle, Ward’s foot “slipped from the brake to the gas pedal,” police said. That caused the vehicle to hit the wall of the auto repair shop, resulting in minor damage to the car and building.

No one was injured in the incident.

Tourist gets his money back

On Aug. 14, Deputy Travis Frost spoke with a New Jersey man who said he had lost his wallet at the Trenton Marketplace IGA store. Frost found the wallet was still at the store, so he went and picked it up and mailed it back to the New Jersey man.

Not what it seemed

On Aug. 14, police received a report of a “suspicious” man on the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton. Deputy Luke Gross found the man had run out of gas “and was trying to flag down assistance.”

The man was given a ride from the scene and plans were made to remove his vehicle.

Thefts and other losses

On Aug. 15, a business owner in Blue Hill reported alcohol was stolen from his business. The complaint is under investigation.

On Aug. 16, an elderly Castine man reported a bicycle was stolen from his property.

On Aug. 17, a woman reported that a student had not returned a laptop to a school in Sullivan. The complaint is under investigation.

On Aug. 18 a Trenton hotel owner told police a guest had “left with a blanket after checking out.” Police found it was a misunderstanding and the guest was “willing to pay for the blanket to resolve the issue.”

On Aug. 18, Deputy Eric McLaughlin took a late report of a burglary that occurred in Orland. The complaint is under investigation.

On Aug. 20, a man told police he had purchased a home in Franklin two days earlier and now wanted to report “missing antique items from his garage.” The case is under investigation.

Arrests

Naomi Thomas, 28, of Orland, was arrested Aug. 14 in Orland on an outstanding warrant.

Aaron Carter, 42, of Sedgwick, was arrested Aug. 16 in Ellsworth on a warrant.

Matthew Hardison, 36, of Eastbrook, was arrested Aug. 18 in Ellsworth on three outstanding warrants. One charged him with violation of a protective order and violation of a bail condition, while the other two charged him with failure to appear in court on seven previous charges including criminal threatening, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Summonses

Lance Gale, 28, of Stonington, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating as a habitual offender, both on Main Street in Stonington on Aug. 17.

Police said another man was traveling on Main Street in Stonington that day when a scooter traveling in the opposite direction “struck his vehicle” and “went down the entire side of his truck, scraping it.”

That man said the scooter did not stop. That led to Gale later being charged.

Samuel Barton, 28, of Bolinas, Calif., operating an unregistered motor vehicle on the Front Ridge Road in Orland on Aug. 19.

Charlene Farnsworth, 25, of Blue Hill, criminal mischief in Blue Hill on Aug. 19.