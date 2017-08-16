Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Aug. 17

ELLSWORTH — Deputy Eric McLaughlin arrested an intoxicated Eastbrook woman who approached him after she drove into the Franklin Trading Post parking lot Aug. 9.

“As a result of speaking with her about unrelated matters, it was determined that she was under the influence of alcohol,” McLaughlin said.

After conducting field sobriety tests, McLaughlin arrested Julie Lounder, 53, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Theft

A Stonington woman reported Aug. 8 that her identity had been stolen.

Assault

Deputy Brian Archer is investigating a Southwest Harbor woman’s report on Sunday that she had been assaulted in Tremont.

Deputy Jeff McFarland investigated a “family confrontation” in Township 22 Aug. 8. Police separated the parties for the night.

Summonses

Police summoned Courtney Hames, 25, of Ellsworth on a charge of operating after suspension Aug. 8 in Hancock.

Accidents

A New Brunswick motorcyclist was struck by another motorcycle that had swerved while trying to avoid a deer on Mariaville Road in Mariaville Aug. 10, police reported.

Marc J. Bernard, 56, of Mazerolle-Set, New Brunswick, suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his head, face and arms, said Deputy Corey Bagley.

Bernard was operating a 2008 Harley-Davidson, which he ended up laying down after swerving to avoid the deer, Bagley said.

Meanwhile, Harry E. Brown, 51, of Shediac, New Brunswick, had been following Bernard on a 2013 Harley-Davidson, police said.

Brown swerved his bike to avoid Bernard, but Bernard’s bike “kicked him back to the right in the path of Brown,” Bagley said.

County Ambulance took Bernard to Eastern Maine Medical Center. Brown was not injured, the deputy said.

The Aurora Fire Department assisted with traffic control.

A car struck a signpost after a motorist fell asleep on Route 1A in Dedham Saturday, Deputy Rob Morang reported.

Joanna Serdynski, 19, of Old Town was operating a 2016 Kia, which had to be towed from the scene, Morang said. Serdynski was wearing her seat belt and wasn’t injured, the deputy said.

Threatening

An Orland resident reported getting a “nasty note” at his residence Saturday, Morang said. The incident was a potential protection order violation, however, “there was insufficient evidence to charge anyone with a crime,” Morang said. Nevertheless, Morang warned the suspect about the incident.

“The protected party was advised to contact Next Step [Domestic Violence Project] and plan for safety,” Morang said.

Citizen dispute

McFarland is investigating a Castine man’s claim that another Castine man intentionally struck him with his car Saturday.

Citizen assist

Morang towed a disabled vessel to the Swan’s Island dock Aug. 9. Morang, who patrols Swan’s Island, was in his personal boat when the distress call came in.

A Hancock County father spoke to Morang Aug. 10 about concerns that his child may be living with a registered sex offender. Morang referred the man to the court system.

Deputies responded to a Verona Island residence Saturday for a report of an elderly man threatening his family, Archer said. Police discovered that the man was having hallucinations as a result of a mental illness. Family members planned to contact the man’s physician, Archer said.

Unattended death

Morang investigated an unattended death on Swan’s Island Aug. 10. A man, 90, had died of natural causes. The Maine Medical Examiner’s Office authorized the transport of the man’s body off the island to a funeral home.

Agency assist

Archer assisted the Ellsworth Police with an intoxicated woman who was on the Sunrise Trail in Ellsworth Saturday. The woman was taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital.