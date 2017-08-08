Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Aug. 10

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies spent time handling incidents involving people suffering from dementia and mental illness as well as a possible drug overdose during the past week.

Deputy Eric McLaughlin checked on a suicidal woman in Stonington Monday. McLaughlin said an ambulance took the woman to a hospital.

On Aug. 3, a Lamoine woman reported hearing a gunshot and smelling a suspicious odor coming from her home, but it turned out that the woman was having mental health issues, Deputy Zach Allen reported. Allen contacted caseworkers and her family to assist her.

On Aug. 3, a Tremont woman with dementia reported a trespasser, but no one was trespassing at the time of the call, Allen said.

Allen was sent to a Tremont residence Aug. 2 to investigate a possible drug overdose. The person in question was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital.

Accidents

A car went off the road, destroyed a business sign and hit a rock wall after a motorist suffered a medical event while on Route 3 in Trenton Aug. 4, Deputy Travis Frost reported.

Frost said Kim Garcia, 59, was driving a 2010 White Dodge Nitro. Garcia was taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the deputy said. The Trenton and Lamoine fire departments assisted as Route 3 was shut down to a single lane of traffic while the crash was investigated, Frost said.

A car went off the road and rolled onto its roof after a motorist drifted off the side of the roadway then overcorrected and lost control Saturday on Black Woods Road in Township 9, Lt. Tim Cote reported.

Brianna Schmidt, 25, of Urbana, Ill., was eastbound in a 2016 Toyota, Cote said.

Schmidt was wearing her seat belt but complained of head pain. A private vehicle took her to a hospital to be checked, Cote said.

Two motorists escaped serious injury after one rear-ended another while eastbound on Route 1 in Sullivan July 31, Deputy Rob Morang reported.

The crash occurred when a 2010 Toyota Prius slowed to make a right turn and was rear-ended by a 2009 Toyota sedan.

Morang said Allison Smith, 57, of Steuben was driving the Prius. Evan Cordes, 25, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was operating the sedan.

“Both vehicles suffered major damage,” Morang said. “Smith complained of a stiff neck. All people involved were wearing their seat belts and no charges were filed.”

Threatening

An Aurora resident reported an incident between his dog and a neighbor dog July 31. The resident also reported being threatened by the other dog’s owner but doesn’t want the incident investigated, Morang said.

Vandalism

A sign in Otis was vandalized Aug. 1. Deputy Eric McLaughlin is investigating.

Summonses

A report of stolen checks in Deer Isle last month yielded charges for a Dixmont woman.

Deputy Frank Jennings summoned Rachel Edmond, 21, on charges of theft and forgery.

Deputy Travis Frost summoned Dwayne Pinkham, 20, of Hancock on a charge of operating without a license Monday in Franklin.

Frost summoned Jenny-Jo Soucy, 44, of Fletchers Landing on a charge of trafficking drug paraphernalia in the Hancock County Jail Aug. 3.