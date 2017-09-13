Hancock County Jail log Sept. 5-11

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Sept. 5 and 11:

Mighles B. Manheim, 28, Bar Harbor, violating conditions of release.

Michael J. Davis, 28, Bangor, two days for violating conditions of release, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Roger G. Briscoe, 39, New Sharon, hold for other agency.

Brenda S. Tredwell, 55, Gouldsboro, seven days for OUI.

Kayla M. Hutchinson, 30, Ellsworth, seven days for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Tracie L. Conner, 42, Ellsworth, arson.

Amanda P. Ware, 30, Augusta, hold for other agency.

John F.E. Harris, 25, Gouldsboro, violating conditions of release.

Mallory V. Gommo, 20, Ellsworth, probation and parole hold.

Ali G.W. Gray, 25, Ellsworth, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Alexander A. Dmitrieff, 21, Somesville, bail violation.

Austin J. Kleffman, 29, Trenton, violating conditions of release.

Clifford L. Strout, 68, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Wayne J. Buchanan, 63, Southwest Harbor, probation and parole hold.

Ronald G. Brown, 61, Sullivan, failure to appear.

Paul J. Linscott, 47, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Timothy S. Worster, 21, hold for Washington County Sheriff.

Steven W. Bonin, 56, Searsport, criminal trespass.

Carter K. Jordan, 19, Castine, failure to appear.

Matthew T. Simons, 28, Lamoine, failure to appear.

Julia Crystal, 30, Millinocket, seven days for OUI.

Lindsey J. Lewis, 28, Sullivan, OUI.

Christopher M. Stilwell, 29, Southwest Harbor, two days for operating after revocation.

Amanda R. Mendoza, 32, Bar Harbor, failure to report motor vehicle accident by quickest means, OUI, driving to endanger.

Brandy J. Mylen, 32, Bucksport, bail violation, probation violation.

Justin D. Bulley, 24, Trenton, probation revocation, two counts default in payment of fines, failure to appear.

Nathan R. Smith, 25, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Brandie M. Higgins, 42, Ellsworth, failure to appear.