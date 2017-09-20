Hancock County Jail log Sept. 13-17

The following were arrested or booked in the Hancock County Jail between Sept. 13 and 17:

Sean A. Lavoie, 26, Bar Harbor, robbery.

Jonathan E. Bellis, 37, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Christopher W. Berry, 40, Franklin, speeding 30 miles or more over the limit, violating conditions of release, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Martin A. Waddell, 37, Franklin, default in payment of fines.

Nicholas E. Beal, 25, Ellsworth, two counts failure to appear.

George T. Pickard IV, 28, Franklin, two counts probation revocation, one count each refusing to submit to arrest and habitual motor vehicle offender revocation.

Jonathan W. Bowers, 29, Winthrop, hold for other agency.

Dale M. Gray, 45, Blue Hill, aggravated assault.

John M. Hoyt, 36, Sullivan, violating a protection order.

Tyler D. Leach, 22, Ellsworth, two days for OUI-all-terrain vehicle.

Joseph J. Stachon, 47, Otis, bail violation, operating a vehicle after habitual offender revocation.

Patrick T. Jackson IV, 21, Castine, OUI and leaving scene of a property damage accident.

Michael M. McKee, 41, Tremont, violation of bail, OUI, failure to appear.

Adrian E. Nietz, 41, Southwest Harbor, failure to appear.

Nelson L. Martinez, 35, Somesville, bail violation, OUI-drugs.

Miranda L. Berry, 22, Hancock, refusing to submit to arrest, criminal trespass, criminal mischief.

Christopher R. Sullivan, 34, Southwest Harbor, default in payment of fines.

Jamie L. Brown, 37, Sullivan, default in payment of fines, two counts failure to appear.

Christopher M. Cutliffe, 43, Mount Desert, refusing to submit to arrest, aggravated assault and burglary.