Hancock County Jail log Sept. 12-24

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Sept. 12 and 24:

Sheldon R. Beal, 41, Otis, domestic violence assault.

Robert C. Snow, 45, Ellsworth, two counts failure to appear.

Dawn M. James, 44, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Justin A. Shell, 36, Harrisonburg, Va., manslaughter, aggravated driving to endanger.

Connor M. Lukkar, 26, Pensacola, Fla., operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Ronald L. Garner, 44, Bucksport, two counts each unlawful drug trafficking, unlawful drug possession and stealing drugs.

Norman A. Smith, 70, Bucksport, aggravated drug trafficking.

Anthony W. Yurchick, 50, Blue Hill, back for court.

Dustin R. Nickerson, 31, Bangor, unlawful drug possession, failure to appear, operating after suspension.

Derek W. Crocker Jr., 27, Deer Isle, 48 hours for violating conditions of release, refusing to submit to arrest, criminal trespass.

Robert W. Smith, 33, Sorrento, default in payment of fines.

Matthew A. Smart, 38, Southwest Harbor, two counts failure to appear.

Derek A. Couture, 30, Milbridge, domestic violence assault.

Richard W. Kelley, 32, Southwest Harbor, failure to appear.

David C. Gilley Jr., 22, Tremont, unlawful drug possession, OUI.

Raymie D. Stoddard, 36, East Machias, back for court.

Peggi J. Connors, 43, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Taylor C. Sanborn, 25, Tremont, seven days for OUI and failure to stop for an officer.

Loki B. Hindel, 37, Ellsworth, failure to comply with sex offender registration-first offense.

Joseph J. Stachon, 47, Otis, 30 days for operating without a license.

Charles P. Miller, 55, Franklin, OUI.

Ryan D. Morey, 29, Sedgwick, violating conditions of release, habitual motor vehicle offender.

Neil T. Long, 24, Bar Harbor, bail violation, and two counts failure to appear.

Darryl A. King, 27, Bronx, N.Y., two counts unlawful drug possession and one count each disorderly conduct and trafficking in prison contraband.

Matthew J. Garvey, 34, Surry, OUI.

Alistair E. Lewis, 26, Bangor, violating conditions of release.

Michael Porvaznik, 37, Austin, Texas, OUI.

Taylor C. Martin, 31, Hancock, theft.

Kristine L. Miller, 59, Ellsworth, protection order violation, stalking.