Hancock County Jail log May 30 – June 5

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between May 30 and June 5:

Julie H. Edwards, 52, Ellsworth, probation violation.

Daniel D. Carter, 36, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Jeremy R. Sawyer, 38, Charleston, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of a crime.

Jessob D. Hayward, 18, Franklin, sale and use of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.

Steven T. Bailey, 58, Northeast Harbor, 11 months for operating as a habitual motor vehicle offender.

Richard L. Brown, 28, Blue Hill, probation violation.

Donald W. Murphy, 60, Tremont, two counts failure to appear.

Stafford K. Venema, 25, Ellsworth, default in payment of fines June 2; probation violation June 3.

Kayley R. Jerome, 19, Bucksport, two days for assault, criminal threatening, obstruction of government administration and obstruction of government administration/arrest refusal.

Justin L. Fulcher, 41, Ellsworth, six months for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and operating as a habitual motor vehicle offender.

Daniel O. Pallis, 28, Hallowell, hold for other agency.

Saucony A. Apt, 23, Calais, failure to appear.

Kinnane C. Hodgkins, 31, Surry, unpaid fine warrant.

Scott A. Rackliff, 38, Jonesport, probation revocation.

Salvatore J. Russano Jr., 47, Olive Hill, Tenn., domestic violence assault.

Delwin R. Faulkingham, 47, Trenton, bail violation.

Michael J. Davis, 28, Bangor, OUI.

Carlos E. Galindo, 43, Hialeah, Fla., bail violation, OUI and operating after suspension.

Jesse J. Davis, 25, Boothbay, OUI.

Jessica J. Knight, 29, Surry, failure to appear.

Sandra D. Dembowski, 30, Blue Hill, OUI (drugs).

Joseph L. Gionet, 52, Ellsworth, seven days for OUI, probation revocation and protection order violation.

David C. Faulkingham Jr., 49, Trenton, aggravated drug trafficking, illegal importation scheduled drugs.

Joseph T. French, 19, Bucksport, bail violation, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and three counts failure to appear.

Gary W. Goodrich III, 20, Surry, back for court.

Brock A. Murphy, 30, Hancock, operating after suspension, probation violation.