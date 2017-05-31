Hancock County Jail log May 23-29

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between May 23 and 29:

Jennifer A. Beede, 37, Bangor, six months for theft.

Carlos J. Garcia, 29, Deer Isle, default in payment of fines May 23; disorderly conduct May 25.

Alan J. Walton, 32, Seal Harbor, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

George E. Taylor IV, 36, Bucksport, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Megan E. Patten, 26, Sullivan, failure to appear.

Kevin B. Scott, 39, Tremont, bail violation.

Shain M. Cook, 40, Lamoine, criminal threatening May 25; bail violation, disorderly conduct May 27.

Nicole L. Morrone, 28, Bangor, two days for bail violation.

Brandon M. Gagnon, 30, Farmingdale, domestic violence assault, criminal threatening.

Cory M. Sargent, 34, Mariaville, unlawful drug possession.

Thomas P. Atherton, 58, Bucksport, failure to appear.

Jason A. Ashe, 31, Orrington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

John A. Ranager, 34, Addison, OUI.

Matthew C. Hardison, 36, Surry, bail violation, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, failure to appear.

Sandra D. Dembowski, 30, Blue Hill, default in payment of fines, OUI, operating after suspension, failure to appear.

Cayd G. Wortman, 18, Dedham, furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Gregory W. Scott, 22, Bar Harbor, OUI.

Jennifer G. Weigang, 52, Orono, OUI.