Hancock County Jail log May 2-8

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between May 2 and 8:

Gregory A. Gilley, 29, Ellsworth, back for court.

Scott A. Bagley, 52, Belfast, back for court.

Laurie A. Locke, 47, Ellsworth, failure to appear, theft.

Kevin R. Willey, 31, Hancock, default in payment of fine, habitual motor vehicle offender.

Alicia M. Tenney, 29, Sullivan, default in payment of fine.

Anthony J. Spellman, 52, Hancock, failure to appear.

Brian W. Vincent, 54, Bucksport, default in payment of fine.

Timothy D. Davis, 60, Winter Harbor, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and operating after suspension.

Josef F. Messer II, 35, Hancock, bail violation.

Michael A. Allen, 18, Ellsworth, bail violation, assault.

Adam W. Stade, 35, Pompano Beach, Fla., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Kanyon A. Grover, 21, Blue Hill, two days for OUI.

Lance R. Gale, 28, Stonington, civil order of arrest.

Keith E. Clifford, 29, Bangor, default in payment of fines.

Ryan M. Tardiff, 30, Eastbrook, two days for OUI.

Nicole M. Diiorio, 34, Trenton, two days for OUI.

Kevin G. Davenport, 27, Presque Isle, two counts failure to appear.

Matthew D. Carter, 38, Bucksport, OUI, operating after suspension.

Arthur W. Herbest IV, 22, Bucksport, domestic violence assault, criminal restraint.

Scott T. Haslam, 30, Eastbrook, four months for theft, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and burglary.

Loren W. Spurling Jr., 26, Southwest Harbor, default in payment of restitution.

David Kaczmarek, 49, Ellsworth, OUI.

Jeremy M. Beal, 25, Ellsworth, OUI.

Casey McDonald, 30, Ellsworth, contempt of court.

Amanda L. Bragg, 30, Ellsworth, six counts failure to appear.