Hancock County Jail log May 10-15

The following were arrested or booked in the Hancock County Jail between May 10 and 15:

Shatik A Watson, 19, Brooklyn, N.Y., hold for Penobscot County.

Richard D. Magoon, 28, Osborn, bail violation.

Bruce W. Dawes, 48, Harrington, default in payment of fines, failure to appear, failure to sign uniform summonses and complaint, operating after suspension.

Jennifer E. Woodman, 34, Bucksport, default in payment of fine.

Kristopher R. Smith, 27, Bucksport, operating beyond license restriction, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Mathew R. Hanson, 26, Bangor, imprudent speed, eluding an officer, reckless ATV operation.

David C. Faulkingham Jr., 49, Trenton, domestic violence assault.

Jenna L. Garniss, 24, Franklin, OUI.

Michael D. Doran, 45, Bar Harbor, domestic violence assault, OUI, criminal mischief.

Ernest E. Morse III, Lamoine, 32, probation violation,

Delwin R. Faulkingham, 47, Trenton, disorderly conduct.

John R. Cote, 42, Bangor, default in payment of fine.

Zachery E. Spaulding, 34, Hampden, 10 days for OUI and endangering the welfare of a child.

Gerald C. Kane Jr., 56, Sullivan, 15 days for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Timothy D. Davis, 60, Winter Harbor, bail violation.

Shawn M. Boutot, 32, Glenburn, back for court.

Sean R. Hanson, 35, Bucksport, operating as a habitual motor vehicle offender.

Roger E. Grindle, 31, Orland, four years for gross sexual assault, assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal restraint.

Shiree C. Herrick, 47, Hancock, failure to appear.