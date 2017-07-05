Hancock County Jail log June 27 to July 2

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between June 27 and July 2:

Richard D. Smullen, 69, Hancock, violating conditions of release.

Alan J. Walton, 32, Seal Harbor, assault, criminal threatening, terrorizing, attempting to elude an officer, unauthorized use of property.

Cecil E. Robbins, 65, Bucksport, probation revocation.

Nathan J. Drost, 24, Sullivan, assault, criminal mischief.

Jennifer A. Moon, 27, Surry, four counts of default in payment of fine.

Eric D. Dunnigan, 51, Cherryfield, failure to appear.

Joseph A. Martin, 54, Warren, hold for other agency.

Brent D. Hercules, 30, Rochester, N.Y., hold for other agency.

Dustin A. Austin, 30, Franklin, protection order violation.

Neil T. Long, 24, Southwest Harbor, bail violation, two counts failure to appear, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, receiving stolen property.

Nichole L. Rivers, 35, Sullivan, assault.

Keith D. Beausoleil, 60, Ellsworth, failure to comply with sex offender registration – first offense.

Andrew J. Dicesare, 29, Orrington, failure to appear.

Dustin M. Smith, 25, Bucksport, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Leslie A. Norton, 23, Winter Harbor, drug court sanction.

Alexander A. Dmitrieff, 20, drug court sanction.

Timothy L. Bray Jr., 20, Stonington, OUI.

Tyler A. Hamblen, 24, Bar Harbor, probation revocation.

Shawn T. Blair, 40, Surry, bail violation, refusing to submit to arrest, criminal trespass.

Brent W. St. Peter, 33, West Enfield, Penobscot County boarder.

Robert J. Maquillan, 29, Old Town, Penobscot County boarder.

Ryan L. Gardner, 19, Hersey, Penobscot County boarder.

Bruce A. Corrigan, 70, Bucksport, failure to appear.

Heather M. Betts, 32, Stonington, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, forgery.

Kyle C. Connor, 32, Bucksport, bail violation.

Jay F. Esprit, 30, Brooksville, four counts default in payment of fines and one count failure to appear.

Jeffrey A. Long, 36, Hancock, default in payment of fines.

Dana K. Cloukey, 32, Penobscot, OUI.

Christopher L. Smith, 36, Sullivan, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Thadeous E. Macleod, 29, Lincolnville, violating conditions of release, criminal mischief.