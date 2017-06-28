Hancock County Jail log June 19-25

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between June 19 and 25:

Christopher J. Allen Jr., 28, violation of bail condition, probation violation, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief.

Joseph L. Gionet, 52, Ellsworth, probation revocation.

Shawn T. Blair, 40, Surry, domestic violence assault.

Thomas P. Hardy, 50, Epsom, N.H., operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Kelsey J. Bubier, 26, Gouldsboro, theft by deception.

Jessob D. Hayward, 18, Franklin, bail violation, operating after suspension.

Jacob S. Hale, 21, Hancock, probation revocation.

Nicholas L. Johnson, 33, Sullivan, default in payment of fines.

Cecil E. Robbins, 65, Penobscot, probation violation.

Carl A. Burch Jr., 45, Augusta, probation revocation.

Christie M. Ouellette, 32, Ellsworth, criminal trespass.

Tamarac Macdonald, 26, Milbridge, unlawful drug possession.

John R. Organes, 34, Milbridge, bail violation, possession drug paraphernalia.

Alfred J. McCoy, 56, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Benjamin H. Hodgdon II, 49, Tremont, 3.5 years for gross sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor, unlawful sexual contact.

John H. Newhall, 83, Seal Harbor, obstructing government administration.

Richard L. Brown, 28, Blue Hill, probation revocation.

David Kaczmarek, 49, Ellsworth, two days for OUI.

Kyle C. Conner, 32, Bucksport, domestic violence assault.

Sylvia J. Temple, 27, Milford, default in payment of fines.

Matthew A. Smart, 38, Southwest Harbor, probation revocation.

Jamie L. Brown, 37, Ellsworth, bail violation, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Sara M. Malta, 22, Bucksport, bail violation, unlawful drug possession, operating after suspension.

Patrick T. Dedmon, 28, Bucksport, fugitive from justice.

Thomas C. LaCrosse, 33, Ellsworth, bail violation.

Ian M. Carey, 35, Ellsworth, bail violation.