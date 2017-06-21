Hancock County Jail log June 12-18

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between June 12 and 18:

Michael J. Davis, 28, Bangor, bail violation, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Michael B. Smith Jr., 24, Ellsworth, habitual motor vehicle offender.

Jacquelyn M. Oquinn, 62, Orland, failure to appear.

James P. Desmond, 49, Ellsworth, bail violation.

Rachel L. Goguen, 34, Ellsworth, assault, failure to appear.

Charles R. Barber, 31, Millinocket, probation violation.

Joseph M. Gallagher, 33, Trenton, domestic violence criminal threatening.

Jesse J. Davis, 25, Boothbay, bail violation.

Wayne D. Hanscom, 25, Verona Island, disorderly conduct.

Erika N. Gray, 24, Blue Hill, failure to appear.

Bil Orland, 51, Watseka, Ill., OUI.

Eric C. W. Edwards, 21, Bar Harbor, aggravated drug trafficking.

Timothy A. Jones, 25, Sedgwick, six months for OUI and operating as a habitual motor vehicle offender.

Felicia M. Boudreau, 21, Bar Harbor, failure to appear.

Wyatt B. Burke, 21, Sullivan, furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Justin L. Gibson, 39, Trenton, Bar Harbor, default in payment of fines.

Harold L. Pottle II, 42, Steuben, 30 days for four counts bail violation and one count each unlawful drug possession, illegal attachment registration plates, violation of privacy and criminal mischief.

Robert E. Pinkham Jr., 32, Hancock, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Timothy C. Cook Jr., 36, Tremont, 15 days for domestic violence assault.

Robert B. Schmidt, 68, Summerland Key, Fla., criminal trespass.

Dustin D. Manning, 22, Sullivan, criminal trespass.

Dale A. B. Pollard, 26, Orland, speeding 30 to 35 miles over the limit, probation violation.

Steve M. Kane Jr., 25, Bucksport, criminal trespass, probation violation and disorderly conduct.

Victoria A. Burns, 29, Appleton, default in payment of fines.