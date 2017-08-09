Hancock County Jail log July 31 to Aug. 6

The following were arrested or booked in the Hancock County Jail between July 31 and Aug. 6:

Matthew R. Gillis, 24, Ellsworth, violating conditions of his release.

Zachary S. Hutchins, 25, Bucksport, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Ashley F. Harper, 34, Ellsworth, unlawful drug possession.

Gilbert I. Ogden Jr., 35, Hancock, probation violation.

Jeffrey M. Applebee, 27, Tremont, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Jenny-Jo Soucy, 44, Fletchers Landing, unlawful drug possession, possession of hypodermics and OUI.

Brett A. Ingraham, 20, Brooklin, OUI.

Eugene M. Cox, 42, Bangor, unauthorized use of property.

Stephen W. Lavoix, 61, Ellsworth, eight counts failure to appear.

Rachel M. Edmond, 21, Dixmont, operating without a license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Derek W. Crocker Jr., 27, Deer Isle, bail violation.

Alfred J. McCoy, 56, Ellsworth, assault and two counts criminal trespass.

Richard E. Timmons, 57, Winter Harbor, two days for OUI.

Kate C. Grover, 40, Denver, Colo., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Malcolm H. Dow, 52, Trenton, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Karina R. Bradley, 34, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Joseph M. Bradley, 34, Ellsworth, default in payment of fines, failure to appear.

Adam J. Watras, 60, Northeast Harbor, failure to appear.