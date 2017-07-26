Hancock County Jail log July 18-23

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between July 18 and 23:

Isaac K. Eaton, 39, Stonington, failure to appear.

Colleen A. Glen, 24, Portland, failure to appear.

Jenelle M. Evans, 36, Bangor, unlawful drug possession.

Johnathan A. Jones, 30, Deer Isle, two counts failure to appear.

Mathew L. Williams, 34, Ellsworth, probation violation.

Christopher L. Griffin, 35, Amherst, default in payment of fines.

Jonathan C. Jones, 25, Milo, default in payment of fines.

Bruce A. Wilbur Jr., 26, Ellsworth, probation and parole hold.

Jacob M. Lovejoy, 35, Columbia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Bert E. Sinclair, 61, Ellsworth, OUI.

Dylan H. Knowlton, 23, Hancock, unlawful drug furnishing, OUI.

Janeeka Anderson, 40, Gouldsboro, domestic violence assault, theft and criminal mischief.

Torrey E. Garland, 40, Fletchers Landing, OUI.

Ian M. Carey, 35, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release.

Ernest E. Morse III, 32, Lamoine, back for court.

Amanda L. Bragg, 30, Ellsworth, bail violation.

Joel E. Marceau, 54, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release.

Maggie L. Brown, 24, Portland, back for court.

Jennifer J. Hunt, 42, Burnham, hold for Penobscot County.

Derek M.L. Whalen, 23, Bucksport, seven days for unlawful sexual contact.

Thomas C. LaCrosse, 32, Ellsworth, nine months for unlawful drug trafficking, unlawful drug possession, possession hypodermics, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and two counts violating conditions of release.

Gary B. King, 63, Auburn, hold other agency.

Dale E. Johnson, 23, Ellsworth, probation and parole hold.

Rudy J. Petrin, 29, Grindstone, hold for Penobscot County.

Matthew M. Landry, 25, Enfield, probation and parole hold.

Melissa E. Carver, 41, Sullivan, two days for OUI.

Adam R. Rugh, 30, Milo, hold for Penobscot County.

Joshua D. White, 37, Bar Harbor, failure to appear.

Brent W. Riddle, 41, Cherryfield, two days for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Mark A. Correia, 52, Waltham, bail violation.

Gregory E. Lewis, 25, Nashua, N.H. OUI.

Morgana Flaherty, 34, Milford, N.H., OUI.

Nicholas J. Flores, 18, Bucksport, bail violation.

Christopher L. Pert Jr., 26, Brooklin, criminal mischief.

Nicolette I.S. Walls, 42, Otis, violating conditions of release, stalking, criminal trespass.