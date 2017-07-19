Hancock County Jail log July 10-17

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between July 10 and 17:

Brent W. Riddle, 41, Cherryfield, failure to appear.

Benjamin M. Kinghorn, 35, Steuben, domestic violence assault.

Lacey K. Brackett, 24, Sherman, hold for Penobscot County.

Cindy J. McVicar, 45, Lincoln, hold for Penobscot County.

Kylee R. Francis-Fowler, 27, Swan’s Island, failure to appear.

Amanda L. Bragg, 30, Ellsworth, bail violation.

Stafford K. Venema, 25, Ellsworth, probation violation.

Christopher D. Mitchell, 26, Ellsworth, probation violation.

Brandon W. Monroe, 24, Winter Harbor, domestic violence assault.

Walter D. Binger, 33, Brooklin, domestic violence assault.

Yanni L. Roguski, 18, Hancock, bail violation.

Clinton J. Weed, 52, Sedgwick, failure to appear.

Katherine J. Pierce, 22, Southwest Harbor, domestic violence assault.

Forrest L. Grant, 48, Franklin, unlawful drug trafficking, unlawful drug possession.

Cary W. Harper, 43, Ellsworth, unlawful drug possession.

Eric C.W. Edwards, 21, Gouldsboro, violating conditions of release.

Mark S. Brimhall Jr., Ellsworth, domestic violence assault.

Aaron J. Schuster, 24, Pilot Grover, Mo., operating without a license and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant (drugs).

Jason M. Colcord, 39, Palmyra, three counts failure to appear and one count default in payment of fines.

Tyler F. Baez, 23, Lamoine, two counts unlawful drug possession and one count bail violation.

Thomas C. LaCrosse, 32, Ellsworth, bail violation, unlawful drug possession, possession of hypodermics.

Matthew T. McDonald, 32, Ellsworth, OUI.

Neil T. Long, 24, Southwest Harbor, bail violation.

Jordan L. Anderson, 27, Bangor, driving to endanger, eluding an officer.

Paul R. Cote, 32, Charleston, aggravated drug trafficking.

Scott A. Cote, 30, Hancock, two counts unlawful drug trafficking, one count aggravated drug trafficking, three counts default in payment of fine.

Zachary M. Elkins, 25, Bangor, bail violation, unlawful drug possession.

Alyssa D. Penney, 20, South Portland, aggravated drug trafficking.

Shannon L. Wass, 42, Southwest Harbor, aggravated drug trafficking.

Torrie Mcintosh-Figueroa, 25, New York, NY., aggravated drug trafficking.

Nicholas R. Hummel, 44, Woodstock, Vt., domestic violence assault.

Keith J. Madore, 53, Trenton, drug court sanction.

Zachary R. Rand, 27, Surry, drug court sanction.

Leslie A. Norton, 23, Winter Harbor, drug court sanction.

Alexander A. Dmitrieff, 20, Somesville, drug court sanction.

Michael B. Hames, 25, Hancock, failure to appear.

Nicole A. Butterworth, 39, Ellsworth, unlawful drug possession, domestic violence assault, domestic violence reckless conduct.

Christopher J. Allen Jr., 28, Bucksport, probation violation, bail violation, criminal trespass.

Donna J. Crowder, 55, Machias, failure to appear.