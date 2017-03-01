Hancock County Jail log Feb. 21-26

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Feb. 21 and 26:

Lori E. King, 43, Penobscot, operating after suspension.

Adam D. Gilbert, 34, Brewer, two days for theft of services.

James K. Hall Jr., 26, Orland, operating after suspension.

Robert E. Pinkham Jr., 31, Hancock, failure to notify police of a motor vehicle accident, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, failure to appear.

David C. Noble, 37, Dedham, protection order violation.

Sherman L. Merchant III, 32, Gouldsboro, aggravated drug trafficking.

Jade L. Giger, 30, Gouldsboro, violating conditions of release.

Matthew V. Leise, 39, Sullivan, burglary.

Kevin Barner, 51, the Bronx, N.Y., conspiracy to traffic in heroin and crack.

Christopher A. Cruz, 29, the Bronx, N.Y., conspiracy to traffic in heroin and crack.

Albert N. Webb, 29, Ellsworth, operating after suspension.

Tony W. McLaughlin, 40, Baileyville, hold for Washington County Jail.

Monique J. St. Pierre, 31, Bangor, probation violation.

Jay N. Boyce, 26, Stonington, failure to appear.

Harold L. Pottle II, 42, Ellsworth, violating conditions of his release.

Kanyon A. Grover, 21, Blue Hill, OUI.

Yucheng Wang, 26, Newark, N.J., eluding an officer, speeding 30 to 35 miles over the speed limit.

Joshua J. Clough, 35, Deer Isle, 35 days for three counts of failure to file income tax return.

Dustin J. Johnson, 34, Bangor, two counts default in payment of restitution.

Sharon J. Gardner, 34, Ellsworth, 30 days for operating as a habitual motor vehicle offender.

Derek C. Senter, 33, Clifton, two days for OUI.

Carl R. Metcalf, 59, Boxford, Mass., OUI.

Desiree Bousquet, 50, Bar Harbor, two days for OUI.