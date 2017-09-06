Hancock County Jail log Aug. 29 – Sept. 4

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4:

Jonathan T. Knox, 35, Arlington, Mass., refusing to submit to arrest, assault, failure to stop.

Matthew C. Hardison, 36, Eastbrook, violating conditions of release.

David T. Rice, 20, Bath, furnishing alcohol to a minor, possession of a false identification card.

Nicholas B. Doolin, 20, St. Augustine, Fla., possession of a false identification card.

Daniel Lizotte, 22, Castine, furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Justin J. Hanscom, 24, Orland, default in payment of fines.

Hector Otero-Sanchez, 20, Puerto Rico, aggravated drug trafficking, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (drugs.)

Kayla W. Pomeroy, 25, Hermon, failure to appear.

Joseph L. McNeill, 31, Southwest Harbor, violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault, failure to appear.

Denton F. Worrell Jr., 20, Hilton, N.Y., hold other agency.

Krystal A. O’Hara, 26, Bangor, OUI.

Christopher G. Dickinson, 25, Camden, disorderly conduct.

Joseph O. Rivera, 18, Puerto Rico, aggravated drug trafficking.

Ricardo S. Roman, 20, Puerto Rico, aggravated drug trafficking.

Rachel L. Dwyer, 44, Sullivan, failure to appear.

Anthonio D.G. Dicentes, 44, Madison, Fla., hold other agency.

Amanda L. Griffin, 36, Hancock, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Andy S. Fitzsimmons, 38, Hancock, failure to appear.

Mark A. Smith, 55, Ellsworth, 48 hours for protection order violation.

Nicole A. Butterworth, 39, Hancock, 14 days for domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

Matthew A. McCurdy, 29, Ellsworth, five days for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Aaron J. Chambers, 43, Bucksport, domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest.

Libis Moreno-Hernandez, 29, Portland, operating without a license, OUI.

Richard D. Magoon, 29, Osborn, bail violation.