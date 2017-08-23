Hancock County Jail log Aug. 15-21

The following individuals were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail in the past week:

Aug. 21

Monica J. Johnson, 37, of Ellsworth, domestic violence assault.

Shain M. Cook, 40, of Lamoine, violation of bail condition, assault, theft and burglary.

Brandon W. Peavey, 36, of Penobscot, failure to appear in court.

Aug. 20

William A. Gallant, 20, of Beaufort, S.C., operating under the influence of drugs.

Brett A. Ingraham, 21, of Brooklin, operating an ATV under the influence and violation of condition of release.

Aug. 19

Tina M. Jewett, 48, of Hancock, two days for operating without a license and driving to endanger.

Wayne M. B. Kane, 48, of Sullivan, operating while license suspended or revoked (with one prior).

Jonathan C. Baldwin, 37, of Harrington, failure to appear after bail, violation of condition of release, theft and burglary of a motor vehicle.

Ian M. Carey, 35, of Ellsworth, domestic violence assault and violation of a protective order.

Aug. 18

Micky C. Popovich, 39, of Seattle, operating under the influence.

Richard D. Magoon, 28, of Osborn, drug court sanction.

Alexander A. Dmitrieff, 21, of Somesville, drug court sanction.

Theresa L. Graham, 31, of Hancock, failure to appear after bail.

Matthew C. Hardison, 36, of Surry, violation of bail condition, violation of protective order and two counts of failure to appear.

Christia M. Young, 25, of Ellsworth, domestic violence assault.

Joel E. Marceau, 54, a local transient, hold for National Park Service.

Aug. 17

Donald A. Heller, 62, of Portland, failure to appear.

Sharon M. Henderson, 48, of Holden, default in payment of fines.

Justin B. Kane, 24, of Hancock, failure to appear.

John F. E. Harris, 25, of Birch Harbor, violation of bail condition, unlawful possession of a Schedule W/X/Y drug and failure to appear.

Meredith D. Oliver, 24, of Stonington, OUI.

Aug. 16

Aaron M. Carter, 42, of Sedgwick, failure to appear after bail.

Edgar B. Pung, 29, of Franklin, 30 days for habitual motor vehicle offender.

Aug. 15

Ryan L. Gardner, 19, of Hersey, hold for Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Lacey K. Brackett, 24, of Sherman, failure to appear after bail and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Matthew M. Landry, 25, of Enfield, hold for Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.